Terry Pratchett’s ‘Discworld’ Series To Get TV Adaptations

Sir Terry Pratchett’s production company, Narrativia, has announced a multi-series development deal that will allow the production of several series based on stories within the Discworld universe. Loyal fans have been reassured that the adaptations are to remain faithful to the well-beloved book series. An announcement on the Discworld website has stated that each series will be “truly authentic.”

Discworld is a satirical fantasy series that includes parodies of other well-known series, such as The Lord of the Rings. Each novel takes place in the same setting: a flat, circular world that is balanced on the backs of four elephants who are, in turn, balanced on the back of a star.

Narrativia, which was launched by Pratchett in 2012, is teaming up with Motive Pictures and Endeavor Content to bring this fantasy world to life and produce the new adaptations. Rhianna Pratchett, daughter of the late author and co-director of Narratavia, has praised this partnership.

“Discworld teems with unique characters, witty narrative, and incredible literary tropes, and we feel these should be realized on screen in a form that my father would be proud of. It’s wonderful to embark on this journey with Motive and Endeavor Content, who both perfectly share our vision to make this a reality.”

However, these series will have a lot to live up to. Discworld consists of 41 books in total and has sold over 100 million copies worldwide, gathering a cult following along the way. Simon Maxwell, CEO of Motive Pictures, has stated that, while he hopes the TV adaptations will appeal to existing fans, he also wants to bring a new following to the Discworld series.

“Discworld is a national treasure and we are thrilled to be forging this new partnership with Narrativia and Endeavor Content. Together we will produce shows that will be loved by millions of Discworld fans worldwide, whilst also opening up Sir Terry Pratchett’s epic creations and legacy to new audiences.”

Ben Pruchnie / GettyImages

The works of Pratchett have already garnered a lot of success on the small screen. Several of his novels have had popular TV adaptations in the past, including Hogfather, The Colour of Magic, and the highly praised Good Omens, which Pratchett co-authored with Neil Gaiman. Even Discworld will have a television debut before the release of these newly announced adaptations. BBC America first ordered The Watch in 2018, a multi-part TV series that is based on a small subset of novels that are set within the Discworld universe. The series is set to be released later this year, though no official date has been announced.

There is, likewise, no estimate as to when these new adaptations will be released. It has also not yet been confirmed which of the 41 Discworld novels will be represented in the series. However, IGN reports that the series will likely start-off in style with some of the best-loved pieces from Pratchett’s writing legacy.