Are Harry & Francesca Still Together After Finding Love On ‘Too Hot To Handle’?

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago seemed to find love on the Netflix hit Too Hot To Handle, but fans of the show are wondering: did it last?

As E! News reports, the two began developing a relationship on the show, which forced a group of sexy singles to spend time getting to know each other without having sexual contact.

Francesca and Harry raised eyebrows after repeatedly breaking the rules and costing the rest of the cast money but, in the end, the two seemed to develop a genuine relationship.

The show was filmed a year ago in Mexico, and while the cast is likely all in self-quarantine these days, Harry and Francesca are keeping in touch.

Harry currently lives in Australia and Francesca lives in Vancouver, Canada, but the two talk every day and they consider themselves to be in the “best position” of their relationship.

“It’s been really difficult,” Harry revealed. “We FaceTime two to three times a day. We are really well connected and our communication is amazing. Obviously it sucks but we literally have no choice.”

When the pair first returned to their homes after filming, the couple called it quits.

“We had a bit of a crazy relationship. It’s been a bit of a roller coaster,” Harry said. “After the show, we had a bit of a break. I flew to Vancouver, she flew to Australia and then we broke up for a bit.”

But after a while, they found their way back to each other.

“I sent her a whole bunch of cute videos of us, and the next thing you know, it was all back on. I think we are in the best position we’ve ever been [in],” he said.

They even met each other’s loved ones before lockdown began.

Not only has the couple reunited, but they’re talking about moving in together. The plan is for Francesca to possibly move from Vancouver to Australia, though Harry says there’s a bit of a wrench in the plans.

He doesn’t want to live in the city, he says. He is a “country boy” and wants to live somewhere where he can have sheep, chickens, and goats. But Francesca says she’s all in on the idea.

Not only do they have plans to move in together, but they’re also talking about marriage. They shared photos with each other of wedding rings and have started the planning process. Francesca agrees that Harry is “the one.”

Harry suggested that Netflix could film the wedding and they would invite the rest of the cast to the big even for a reunion.

The show has been compared to the British dating series Love Island, and fans are already scrambling for a season 2, though Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether there will be one.