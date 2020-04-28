Kim Jong Un Reportedly Issued Orders That North Korean Province Must Be ‘War-Ready’

'[Kim's] orders also stressed that the province must become an impregnable military zone,' claimed a North Korean source

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly decreed that a region in the hermit kingdom be “war-ready.” The reports suggest that Chairman Kim issued the orders before rumors of his health began circulating. Nevertheless, the information continues to add to the mystery of the current state of affairs in the communist nation.

According to Daily NK, two high-security sentry posts were built on the Kaegogae Pass by the Ministry of State Security (MSS) earlier this month. The pass is the major entry point into Chagang Province, which shares a border with China — fueling some hypotheses that the checkpoints may be related to the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan.

The new checkpoints were established to “better monitor the movement of people and goods into the area,” Daily NK reported.

Kim reportedly used urgent and aggressive language in his directive.

“In the orders, Kim said that Chagang Province must be ‘war-ready’ and that during a war it has to act as a second ‘capital’ of the country where both the supreme commander and war commanders can conduct their activities,” a source said.

“His orders also stressed that the province must become an impregnable military zone.”

“The newly built checkpoints allow sentries to stop cars and train and they have the authority to search, seize and detain anyone or anything they find suspicious,” the insider continued.

“They can even prevent trains from moving across the provincial border. Their authority is unlimited,” he concluded.

Chagang Province’s proximity to China is not the only characteristic of note about the region. It is also the location of many of North Korea’s military-related factories, thanks to the fact that approximately 98 percent of the province contains defensive mountainous terrain. Some of these facilities are alleged to manufacture North Korea’s top secret weapons.

Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

Though the timing of the protective measures is curious considering the recent rumors surrounding Kim Jong Un’s health, sources have also postulated that officials are worried about the emergence of black markets as pay for factory workers has substantially decreased due to electrical shortages throughout the country.

Insiders noted that in similar scenarios in the past, workers had “siphoned” off raw materials to sell in order to make ends meet, which would be particularly dangerous in such a weapon-filled area.

Kim Jong Un has recently dominated headlines after a number of reports that suggested that he was either in a vegetative state or had passed away after a botched heart surgery. However, more recent news have suggested that the leader is in hiding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as was reported by The Inquisitr.