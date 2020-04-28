‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Classic Monte Carlo – Steffy Slaps Quinn To The Ground

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 28 reveal that the second part of the behind-the-scenes documentary ‘Becoming Bold and the Beautiful’ will air. The fascinating documentary showcases the nitty-gritty of how a sudser is put together and what it’s like to shoot on location, per CBS.

As reported by The Inquisitr, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless ran out of episodes on April 23. However, both soap operas will air old episodes according to a specific weekly theme. This week, B&B‘s theme is “Escape to Monte Carlo” and the soap opera is showing episodes shot in the exotic location.

In the first part of the documentary, shown on Monday, April 27, fans saw Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (who plays Steffy Forrester) and Rena Sofer (who plays Quinn Fuller) read through part of the script that was being filmed in Monte Carlo, per SheKnows Soaps. The episode also showed the cast appearing on the red carpet at the Monte Carlo TV Festival and how they filmed various locations shots on the soap opera.

This is our current mood because “Becoming Bold and Beautiful” continues today as a part of our #EscapeToMonteCarlo week! Don’t miss it. ???? ????: Sean Smith pic.twitter.com/8AqWicsmwA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 28, 2020

By the end of the episode, Scott Clifton (who plays Liam Spencer) teases that in the second part of the documentary, fans will see how the B&B cast and crew deal with bad weather.

According to Soap Hub, supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk shared some insider secrets about the episode where Steffy chases Quinn through the streets of Monte Carlo.

A quick synopsis of the storyline at the time reveals the plot. Steffy spots her grandfather, Eric Forrester (John McCook), kissing a strange woman with a broad hat. She goes over to introduce herself but the woman ignores her and starts walking away. Soon, Steffy and the woman run across the beach and through traffic. When Steffy eventually catches up with her, she tackles her to the ground only to find that it’s Quinn. Steffy hates her then mother-in-law and slaps her to the ground.

Kasprzyk recalled that the cast and crew had not prepared for bad weather and it had caught them unawares.

“We encountered unexpected weather on our second day when we had this whole beach scene planned,” Kasprzyk recounts.

“Brad’s famous deadpan line was ‘Rain is expensive so…just use it.’ So, we had our actors running in the rain and it just added to the atmosphere of the scene.”

Fans will also remember another slapping scene involving Quinn earlier this year. Quinn attacked Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) to the ground after Brooke smacked Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). She then told Quinn that she learned how to slap from the real Forrester matriarch, Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery). Quinn then put her back in it and slapped Brooke to the ground. She seethed, “B*tch, you should have learned that from me!”

Looking back, it seems as if was Steffy who taught Quinn the finer details of slapping your opponent.