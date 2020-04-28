‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Stars In New Film ‘King Of Staten Island’

The flick is directed by Judd Apatow.

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is starring in a new film titled The King of Staten Island directed by Judd Apatow. The film was originally intended to debut in theaters but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will head directly to streaming services on June 12.

Pete and Judd made the announcement in a Twitter post where they spoke about the film. Each self-isolating at their respective homes, they talked about the movie heading directly to on-demand so fans would be able to view it at home. Originally, the film was scheduled to have its world premiere at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas, but the event was canceled due to the health crisis reported Variety.

The King of Staten Island is loosely based on Davidson’s upbringing in the New York City borough, including losing his firefighter father during 9/11 and entering the world of stand-up comedy. Pete wrote the film alongside Judd and Dave Sirus and is listed as one of the producers alongside Michael Bederman and Judah Miller.

Pete plays Scott, who has emotionally been in a case of arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was seven. Now in his mid-20s, he is chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach.

His ambitious younger sister is headed off to college and Scott is still living with his mother, an ER nurse. He spends his days smoking pot, hanging out with his friends, and trying to make a relationship work with his childhood friend Kelsey. It is only when his mother begins dating a loudmouth firefighter named Ray that Scott is forced to take stock in his life and figure out how to move forward.

Also starring in the film are Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Maude Apatow, Ricky Velez, Moises Arias, Lou Wilson, Steve Buscemi, Pamela Aldon, and Bel Powley.

The King of Staten Island is just one of Pete’s many projects outside of the weekly sketch comedy series. He has been featured in the films The Dirt, Set It Up, Trainwreck, and Big Time Adolescence.

Up next, Pete will be heard as the lead voice in the animated film Marmaduke, playing the extra-large dog with an even bigger heart. He will also be seen in the film The Suicide Squad alongside Margot Robbie and Idris Elba, which has a release date of 2021.

Pete is currently a featured player on Saturday Night Live where he stars in skits and provides commentary for the news segment “Weekend Update.”