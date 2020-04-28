Megan Williams Sizzles On The Beach In An Itty-Bitty Black Bikini

Megan Williams is missing her days on the beach, per her most recent Instagram share.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to the social media platform on Tuesday morning to share a throwback snap from a past vacation to Saint Barthelemy. The image captured Megan sitting in a white rattan egg chair as the golden sun spilled over her figure. She rested one foot on the edge of the seat and dug the other in the wet sand while gazing at the camera with an intense and alluring stare. In the caption of her post, she expressed a longing to take another trip with her friends, such as the one she took to the beautiful Caribbean Island.

A gorgeous view of the shoreline and refreshing, turquoise water made up some of the background behind Megan as she posed for the steamy snap. She appeared to have already gone for a swim, as her dirty blond tresses were slightly damp and slicked back to her head. The model was also clad in an itty-bitty black bikini for her day on the beach, much to the delight of her fans.

The two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased Megan’s toned arms and shoulders. Its scoop neckline fell daringly low down her chest, leaving her decolletage and an ample amount of cleavage well on display. A silver ring detail fell right in between the number’s triangle-cups, drawing further attention to the model’s exposed assets.

The matching bikini bottoms boasted a high-cut style that allowed Megan to flaunt her long, lean legs, as well as a glimpse of her curvy hips. Its waistband featured the same ring detail and sat low on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and trim waist.

Megan left her look simple and opted not to add any accessories, however, she did hold a pair of gold-framed sunglasses in her hands that were likely later put to use. She also went makeup-free to show off her stunning natural beauty.

Many of the catwalk queen’s 762,000 followers quickly showed the sizzling flashback snap some love. It has earned nearly 11,000 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as dozens of compliments.

“Sexy,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Megan was “mesmerizing.”

“You are an incredibly beautiful lady, stunningly gorgeous,” gushed a third admirer.

“I wish I was at the beach right now,” commented a fourth follower, echoing Megan’s own sentiments expressed in the caption of her post.

Megan may not be getting much beach time now, however, her Instagram feed is full of steamy snaps from vacations past. One tantalizing photo captured the model getting sandy while working on her tan in a skimpy orange bikini. Fans went wild for that post as well, awarding it over 23,000 likes and 175 comments to date.