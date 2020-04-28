Jen Selter Rocks A Blue Bra, Green Sweatpants, And Face Mask For ‘Pizza Making And Self Care Nights’

Fitness model Jen Selter was ready to get real and relax on Monday night according to her latest Instagram post. The New Yorker embraced a night of self-care as she continued her shelter-in-place efforts and her 12.8 million followers were happy to join her.

The popular fitness model teased that she was single and ready to mingle once all of the current isolation requirements were lifted. In the meantime, she shared, she was on her own in her apartment and making the most of it.

In this trio of new snaps, Jen shared that she was enjoying some homemade pizza and treating herself to a face mask. She had her brunette hair swept up into a messy bun and she wore cozy green sweatpants. To keep things a bit sultry, however, Selter also went shirtless, showcasing her fit physique in a blue, lacy bra.

The bra allowed Selter to flaunt some cleavage and show off her chiseled abs. She kept her facial expression serious in the first and third photos, but she allowed a sillier take for the middle snap.

Selter’s caption noted that she was anxious to get out and connect with people once life was able to return to some sort of normal again. She asked her followers where they planned to go first and she received plenty of feedback.

The fitness guru’s trio of snaps received a lot of love overnight. The Instagram post already has about 120,000 likes along with almost 800 responses.

“Omg you are adorable babe,” wrote one of the model’s followers.

“There’s a lot going on in that picture. It’s not something you see everyday.. lol,” teased one of Selter’s fans.

“Don’t know what I’m more attracted to. You with the face mask, or the food. This is a tough one,” joked another fan.

“Only you look this cute with a face mask hahaha,” shared someone else.

Selter may have gone with a fairly low-key and relaxing setup for this post, her followers know that she’s not one to stay still for long. The post she shared just before this one featured one of her typically tough workouts and a lot of encouragement. She was showcasing a booty workout and doing her best to remind people that exercise makes a big difference in both mental and physical fitness.

It seems safe to say that Selter’s main message with these recent posts is that self-care is essential these days, and that can take many forms. The New Yorker has built a massive audience by showing off her insanely fit physique, but these new photos show that she can embrace a low-key solo evening of pizza and sweatpants too.