Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani’s Songwriter Reveals The Story Behind Latest Duet: ‘They’re Truly In Love’

Shane McAnally is revealing how 'Nobody But You' came to be.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s songwriter has opened up about the romantic, and slightly dramatic, story of how their latest duet, “Nobody But You” came to be. Songland star Shane McAnally got candid about the way the couple came to record the song, which he co-wrote alongside Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, and Tommy Lee James and was actually inspired by their unlikely love story.

Shane revealed in a new interview with People that it all started when he was on a songwriting session with Gwen, who just couldn’t stop gushing about her boyfriend of four years.

“One of the main things we talked about was her and Blake, and she just was telling me how happy they were and how glad they were they found each other at this part of their life and they’re just truly in love,” he recalled.

Having already written songs for Blake before, Shane then went away and penned the lyrics to the romantic song with his co-writers, seemingly with the intent of it being a country song only Blake would sing on. However, Shane actually struggled to get the country star to hear it at first.

Shane later had a run-in with Blake on the set of The Voice as he promoted Songland. While there, the songwriter took the opportunity to tell him about the track while Blake was hastily making his way to the set of the NBC singing show.

With no time to chat, Blake asked him to send the song to Gwen because he already had her contact details, though the songwriter admitted he thought Blake was only being polite when he suggested the idea of sending the track to his girlfriend.

Months then passed with no response from either Gwen or Blake, though the twosome eventually hopped on a call to tell Shane how much they both loved the song and how much the former wanted to sing on it too.

Shane revealed that the couple shared the exciting news on a FaceTime call together where they asked him, “Can we cut this song?”

“I was like, ‘Good Lord, y’all made this like a movie or something, leaving me on a cliff!'” he quipped.

The two then recorded the track as a duet that’s featured on Blake’s latest album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, and they’ve also sung it together on multiple occasions, including during their own gigs, talk show appearances, and on big award shows.

“They have put their whole heart and soul into promoting this song and performed it everywhere. And it’s connecting because people see that it’s real,” Shane said of how much the couple has embraced the song, calling it “gratifying” to see Gwen and Blake take it and make it their own.

“You really wouldn’t know they didn’t write it. And that’s the whole point of interpretation is to take the song and make it yours, and that’s what they’ve done. And I couldn’t ask for anything more,” he added.

The song has clearly been a huge hit with fans since the duo released it as a single back in January.

It was announced this week that “Nobody But You” has officially hit the top spot at country radio and Blake and Gwen couldn’t help but gush over one another on social media in celebration.