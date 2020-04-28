AEW Rumors: Former WWE Tag Team Champs’ Arrival Might Have Been Teased On YouTube

On the latest episode of The Young Bucks’ Being the Elite video series, Matt and Nick Jackson seemed to tease the imminent arrival of former Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival — a team that has long been linked to a move to AEW after months of apparent dissatisfaction with their now-former employer, WWE.

As seen on the show’s official YouTube channel, Episode 201 of Being the Elite started with both Young Bucks sitting outside their house and contemplating on the boredom of being stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Slightly after the two-minute mark, the Jackson brothers’ conversation was interrupted when Nick pointed at something in the sky, asking Matt repeatedly if he saw what he was seeing. This was revisited in the final minute of the episode, where the letters “FTR” were shown in the sky.

The initials were a clear reference to The Revival’s catchphrase, which, as explained by Cageside Seats in 2017, could alternately mean “f*ck The Revival” or “forever The Revival,” depending on who’s using it.

Unlike most other former WWE superstars upon their release, it appears that The Revival — who are now going by the name The Revolt — are reportedly not bound by a 90-day noncompete clause that temporarily prevents them from working for rival companies. WWE announced the pair’s release on the morning of April 10, and as WhatCulture speculated, it would be a “huge shock” if they do not appear on AEW programming in the near future. The exact timing of this potential debut, however, remains up in the air due to the various safety protocols that are in place as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

“Now going by Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood as The Revolt, the tag wrestling traditionalists would bring something different to an already-strong AEW tag division and have been teasing a dream match with The [Young] Bucks for years,” the outlet continued. “It’ll be interesting to [see] if the promotion holds off on debuting them until after live crowds return to wrestling events.”

If The Revolt does indeed sign with AEW, the duo will become the latest WWE alumni to join the rival promotion this year. Last month, Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee (formerly Luke Harper in WWE) both joined the AEW ranks and debuted on the March 18 episode of Dynamite. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hardy aligned himself with The Young Bucks and the rest of the Elite faction in their feud against Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle, while Lee was revealed as The Exalted One — a Vince McMahon-like character who serves as the greater power behind the villainous Dark Order stable.