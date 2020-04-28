Alexa Collins Flaunts Cleavage In A White Robe At Home

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 919,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot triple Instagram update in which she flaunted her curves in a white robe at home. She clarified her location by including the geotag of “Home” on her post.

Alexa shared the post to showcase her curves, but also to show off two new pieces of art in her space from The Oliver Gal Artist Co. She made sure to tag the artist in the picture as well as in the caption of the post.

The first piece Alexa added to her space was what appeared to be a large surfboard that stood about a foot taller than her, with a gray speckled pattern with golden accents. The surfboard featured the designer brand Gucci emblazoned on it, as well as the Gucci logo. She stood next to the piece to show it off, and wore an oversized white robe for the shot. Though the robe was long, and covered up Alexa’s thighs as well as her slim waist, she didn’t appear to be wearing much underneath it. As a result, she gave her followers a tantalizing peek of cleavage in the look. She held a white coffee cup in her hands and stared at the camera as her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves.

In the second snap, Alexa showed off the other piece of art she added to her home. The framed piece was a soup can with the Tiffany & Co. colors and brand name on it, as well as some diamond accents. She posed in front of it, still clutching her coffee cup and giving her followers a peek at her buxom curves. Though her attire may have been casual, Alexa still accentuated her natural beauty with some makeup, including a peach gloss on her plump pout.

Alexa’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap showing off her new art as well as her tantalizing curves, and the post racked up over 3,200 likes within just 27 minutes. It also received 50 comments from her followers within the same time span.

“These are amazing!” one fan said, loving her art selections.

“Gorgeous,” another follower said simple, including a string of emoji in the comment.

“Would love to see what’s under that robe,” one fan commented flirtatiously.

“Baby you dazzle up that house. You’re beautiful,” another added.

Alexa has been keeping her eager followers entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of smoking-hot snaps. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a shot in which she rocked a sexy top and tight jeans. The top featured a cut-out detail across the chest that exposed a serious amount of cleavage. She snapped the picture in her bathroom, showing off her curves for her fans without ever having to leave the house.