Ariana James Flaunts Killer Legs In Impossibly Small Polka-Dot Bikini Bottoms

Fitness model Ariana James thrilled her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sizzling photo in which she rocked an impossibly small pair of bikini bottoms and a sexy shirt to match.

James posed outside in front of a photo set, with some tall buildings and a workout bike just behind her. She stood front and center, covering her eyes with her hands while she gazed off into the distance with a sultry stare. She sported a smoking-hot outfit that did nothing but favors for her gym-honed figure.

The set included a white crop top with tiny capped sleeves. It boasted a traditional neckline while the bottom of the garment hit in the middle of her chest, which provided a great view of underboob. Another small strip of fabric sat across her ribs, drawing attention to her killer abs and trim upper half.

The model paired the look with red polka-dot bikini bottoms that were even more risque. The piece left her tan legs completely exposed, thanks to its high-cut style. The front of the garment was low-rise, only covering up what was necessary while drawing attention to tiny midsection. James accessorized with a small silver ring and a pair of earrings to match, which gave the sizzling outfit the perfect amount of bling.

She wore her long, dark tresses pulled out of her face while the majority of her thick mane spilled over her shoulders. Even though James covered her eyes with her hands, most of her glam was still on display for the camera. She rocked a simple application of blush, highlighter, and a nude lip.

In her caption, James asked fans to write the word “Ariana” letter by letter without interruption.

It comes as no shock that the post has been showered with praise. The skin-baring snap has garnered over 13,000 compliments in addition to over 28,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live. Most of the comments were in Spanish with a few others in English.

“Gotta get out in the sun. You look hot,” one fan complimented alongside a single flame emoji.

“Because you are that perfect. I love you baby,” a second Instagrammer gushed.

“I love that space to exercise, a pool afterwards and voila,” another follower wrote, referencing the scenery.

One more social media user had no words and commented with a series of flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji instead.

Last month, James put on another sexy display in a skimpy green bikini. That photo was also met with rave reviews from her followers with over 103,000 double-taps and nearly 1,000 compliments.