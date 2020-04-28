Tammy Hembrow Rocks Pink Crop Top & Teases ‘Wish U Were Here’

Australian native Tammy Hembrow got a bit saucy in her latest Instagram post. The model shared a trio of mirror selfies that generated quite a significant response from her 11.2 million followers.

Hembrow typically posts photos showing her knockout curves while looking flawless and phenomenal. In this new post, she let her fans see a slightly different side of her personality though.

The first selfie in Hembrow’s post showed the blond bombshell looking fabulous as usual. She was in her bathroom, one hand on the counter, and the other holding her phone as she snapped the photo.

She had her blond hair swept back away from her face and fastened atop her head with a few wisps framing her face. She wore a nude lip color and glanced at her phone as she snapped the selfie.

The model wore somewhat baggy jeans for this set of snaps, the waistband loosely resting right under her navel. She paired the casual jeans with a bright pink crop top covered in strawberries that hugged her curves perfectly.

The crop top had very thin spaghetti straps and several tiny bows that added a hint of whimsy to the garment. The scoop neckline gave Hembrow a chance to flaunt some cleavage and the top left just enough of her midriff bare to showcase her taut tummy as well.

The Aussie teased in her caption that she wished someone was were there and she added both a strawberry and black heart emoji. The second and third photos featured the same setting and outfit, but with less glamorous facial expressions.

In fact, Hembrow’s expression in the third snap showed a mood that people rarely see in her Instagram posts. However, it clearly resonated with many of her fans.

In just 10 hours, Hembrow’s new trio of snaps garnered more than 242,000 likes and almost 1,100 comments.

“Wish you could stop dropping fire on my feed so I don’t feel so bad about myself during iso,” teased one of Hembrow’s fans.

“What a vibe looking amazing as always,” wrote a follower.

“You are so fine!!!” praised another fan.

“Quarantine suits you,” shared someone else.

Hembrow has been posting to her Instagram frequently over the past few weeks, always prompting an enormous response from her millions of dedicated followers. Another recent set of photos featured the Aussie model wearing lavender panties and an oversized T-shirt, a combination that drove her fans wild.

It wasn’t necessarily clear whether Hembrow had someone specific in mind she wished was there, or if it was a general sentiment for her followers. Either way, the Australian bombshell’s fans loved both the sentiment and the look and were left wanting more.