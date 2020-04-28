Leanna Bartlett Is Smoking Hot In A Sheer Teddy

Leanna Bartlett has an incredible figure, and on Tuesday she took to Instagram to show it off in a sultry shot that was sure to grab the attention of her 3.3 million followers. The model’s latest update saw her looking smoking hot in a sheer teddy.

Leanna’s lingerie was made from a thin, red fabric. While the sexy number had a high neck, it was still titillating. The garment had sections of matching floral lace that covered a portion of her breasts. That being said, enough of her ample chest was visible underneath the lace to give her fans a nice look at her underboob. The teddy also had high-cut legs, showing bare skin on the sides of her hips.

The busty model was standing outside for the provocative snapshot. She was on a balcony and learned against a wall next to a window. An iron railing was beside her, and off in the distance green foliage blurred in the background.

The photo captured Leanna from the front at a slight side angle. With her eyes closed and a pouty expression on her face, she ran her hand through her thick hair. Her reflection was visible in the window next to her, creating a nice effect. She arched her back, calling attention to her slender waist. Her chiseled abs were visible though the thin fabric. The model’s toned thighs and shapely shoulders were also prominent.

Leanna’s hair fell in loose curls over one shoulder. Her makeup included thick lashes, contoured cheeks, and a nude gloss on her lips.

Leanna kept the caption simple, leaving only a camera and a star emoji.

The post has been sitting in her feed for several hours and already racked up more than 34,000 likes and over 500 comments.

Dozens of Leanna’s fans raved over how stunning she looked.

“Very beautiful you look stunning in the red baby I’m in love,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Gorgeous your boyfriend is the lucky man in the world,” quipped a second admirer.

“Leanna You’ve been looking very seductive & showing more! I love seeing you,” a third follower chimed in.

“Leanna you look breathtakingly beautiful and gorgeous stay safe,” commented a fourth fan.

Leanna certainly knows how to work the camera. A quick scroll through her Instagram page proves that she can rock just about any look. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that saw her looking sensational in a black, low-cut corset with thigh-high stockings.