John Mondello Dead, 23-Year-Old EMT From New York Dies By Apparent Suicide Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

John Mondello, a 23-year-old EMT, was found dead of an apparent suicide on Friday.

John Mondello is dead, per People. The New York Police Department told People that he was found near a river close to Astoria Park in New York City on Friday evening. Mondello was a 23-year old EMT from New York. Police are calling the death an apparent suicide, saying that Mondello had a gunshot wound to the head that appeared to be self-inflicted. Police say that Mondello did not leave a suicide note.

Frontline workers in New York City mourned his loss, including Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro.

“The loss of this young EMT who chose to bravely serve others is a tragedy for our entire department. We all mourn his loss and our prayers are with his family.”

Mondello Left A Legacy Of Service

John Mondello was a second-generation emergency responder, according to The New York Post. His father is a retired police officer who served with the NYPD.

In February, Mondello graduated from the New York Fire Department’s EMS Academy and went straight to the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Post reported that Mondello’s first job right out of the academy was with the Tactical Response Group next to EMS Station 18 in Claremont. This group has been one of the busiest emergency response teams in the city since the pandemic began.

Friends and family told The New York Post that Mondello as a kind man with a big heart.

“He’s a wonderful boy and they’re a wonderful family. We are totally devastated. Beautiful personality. Big heart.”

A friend who graduated from the FDNY EMS Academy with Mondello said that he was “always very peppy, very happy.”

The Pandemic Took Its Toll On His Well-Being

David Dee Delgado / Getty Images News

Mondello had only been on the job for a few months, which just happened to be during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in New York City. People close to Mondello told The New York Post that his demeanor had changed in the months leading up to his death.

One of those people, Al Javier, said that Mondello’s mental health was suffering as a result of the pandemic.

“He told me he was experiencing a lot of anxiety witnessing a lot of death, he’d feel it was a heavy experience when he’d fail to save a life.”

A friend who graduated with Mondello and also went straight to the front lines after graduation told The New York Post that Mondello had reached out to him to talk about what a hard time he was having on the job. They talked about the “chaos” they were witnessing each day and how “everyone feels stressed out and overwhelmed.” This friend said he tried to convince Mondello that things would improve soon.

The New York Post reported that the vice president of the EMS officers’ union, Anthony Almojera, stated the pandemic is taking a huge toll on frontline workers’ mental health.

“This is indicative of what we’re all going through. Hopefully, people will reach out when they need help and don’t resort to this type of action. There are places to go if people need help.”

The Fire Department of New York offers mental health services to all employees and has been encouraging all frontline workers to make use of the services.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.