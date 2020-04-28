John Mondello Dead, 23-Year-Old EMT From New York Dies By Apparent Suicide Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

John Mondello, a 23-year-old EMT was found dead of an apparent suicide on Friday.

John Mondello is dead, per People. The New York Police Department told People that he was found near a river close to Astoria Park in New York City on Friday evening. Mondello was a 23-year old EMT from New York. Police are calling the death an apparent suicide, saying that Mondello had a gunshot wound to the head that appeared to be self-inflicted. Police say that Mondello did not leave a suicide note.

Frontline workers in New York City mourned his loss, including Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro.

“The loss of this young EMT who chose to bravely serve others is a tragedy for our entire department. We all mourn his loss and our prayers are with his family.”

A Legacy Of Service

John Mondello was a second-generation emergency responder, according to the New York Post. His father is a retired police officer who served with the New York Police Department.

In February of this year, Mondello graduated from the New York Fire Department’s EMS Academy and went straight to the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Post reported that Mondello’s first job right out of the Academy was with the Tactical Response Group next to EMS Station 18 in Claremont. This group has been one of the busiest emergency response teams in the city since the pandemic began.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.