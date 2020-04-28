Victoria Fuller’s New Instagram Post Confirms That She And Chris Soules Are Quarantining Together

Victoria Fuller has finally confirmed that she and former Bachelor Chris Soules are quarantining together.

Fuller took to Instagram on Monday night to post a new photo, her first post on the platform since April 3. She wore a satin brown dress and had one leg kicked up in the air with her black hair flowing behind her.

But what got fans excited was the caption and location tag. She captioned the photo “Farm life.,” and set the location to “Arlington, Iowa.”

Soules, whose farm is located in Arlington, also confirmed he was at home during the qurantine from his last Instagram post on March 12.

The photo comes after weeks of speculation from Bachelor Nation as to whether the unlikely pair were quarantining together.

Reality Steve was the first to report that the duo were at Soules’ farm in Iowa. The reality commentator wrote in a tweet on April 15 saying that he obtained inside info that Fuller was with Soules.

Reality Steve was even taken by surprise, saying he wouldn’t have predicted the unlikely pair would get together.

(EXCLUSIVE): One of the more random Bachelor “couples” that I can’t say I ever would’ve guessed. I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Discuss. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 15, 2020

Since then, fans have become super sleuths, trying to find out the truth as to whether or not the two are now an item. One person noticed that the brown couch and white pillows in one of Victoria’s recent posts matched the same furniture in a photo that Chris posted in his living room a few years prior, reports Cosmopolitan.

Just a week before Victoria posted the photo confirming her location, the pair gave fans a pretty solid clue that they were together. Fuller posted a photo of a field to her Instagram story on April 21. An hour before that, Soules had also posted a photo of a field, according to Us Weekly.

Soules and Fuller aren’t the only duo from the franchise who have gotten together amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Bachelor Nation has been in a tizzy for the past few months trying to keep up with all of the romantic drama.

First, there was excitement over the possibility of Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron getting back together. The two spent a week together at Cameron’s house in Jupiter, Florida.

Then, there was the photo of Peter Weber carrying his past contestant, Kelly Flanagan, over his shoulder — right after his split from Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. The pair confirmed that they were spending time together, as well.

Now, fans will have to wait and see whether Soules and Fuller will confirm if they are actually in a relationship or just quarantine buddies.