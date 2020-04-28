Marona Tanner Slays In A Leopard-Print Two-Piece Ensemble: ‘Roar’

On Tuesday morning, Australian model Marona Tanner shared a stunning photograph of herself rocking a leopard-print outfit with her loyal Instagram followers.

Marona wore a midriff-baring top with only one sleeve. She showed off her exquisite collar region and the curves of her voluptuous chest. She accessorized her outfit with a tasteful silver body chain that perfectly framed her breasts and looped around her neck. Marona paired it with chunky silver hoop earrings.

On her lower half, the actress rocked a matching leopard-print skirt that sat low on her hips and tied together in the front.

Her glamorous look called for an equally glamorous makeup application. Marona expertly blended brown eyeshadow shades to create a soft and sultry look. She used a light-colored shadow to highlight her brow regions and lighten the corners of her eyes.

The stunner lined her plump lips and filled them in with a coral shade of lipstick before setting the color with lip gloss. To finish her application, she used a mixture of foundation and blush to smooth out the remainder of her face and accentuate her cheeks.

Marona styled her long dark hair into a sleek ponytail, although she left her side bangs loose.

To pose for the sultry snap, Marona elegantly raised one hand above her head while making a smoldering facial expression into the camera and slightly pursing her lips.

She used hashtags like “#sunkissed” to describe her appearance and also mentioned Thailand in her caption, which might be where she had her photograph taken. A palm tree was visible in the background. Marona added two leopard emoji to her message to fit the leopard-print theme.

Her post proved to be a hit with her followers. More than 1,600 of her followers liked the image, and dozens of her admirers congregated in the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“So so beautiful I can’t put in words how perfect she is,” raved one follower, trailing their emoji with many heart, okay sign, and kissy-face emoji.

“You look great in this outfit, of course you always look great,” gushed another fan.

“Wow so sexy! Love the outfit!” exclaimed a third user, emphasizing their point by adding a few flame emoji to their comment.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Marona had flaunted her plunging cleavage and bold fashion sense in a double-photo update. She wore a gorgeous gold dress in one pic and a white dress in the other.