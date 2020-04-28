Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Fit Physique In Skintight Workout Gear

Cindy Prado flaunted her toned physique for her 1.4 million Instagram followers in her latest post, a double update in which she rocked a sizzling ensemble workout ensemble. The outfit she wore in the post was from the brand White Fox, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Cindy included the geotag of Miami, Florida on the post, and the picture appeared to have been snapped on the balcony of her condo, where she has been capturing plenty of content. She rocked a matching workout set that clung to every inch of her curves. The bottoms were high-waisted and accentuated Cindy’s hourglass physique. The top, a sports bra in a matching hue, showed off her sculpted shoulders, toned back and flat stomach. Cindy posed with her body angled to the side for the first shot, so the front of the sports bra wasn’t visible. Though fans weren’t able to see how much cleavage the top showed off, Cindy still sizzled in the snap.

Her long locks tumbled down her back in soft waves, with some of her silky tresses hanging in front of her eye. Her makeup was neutral, done in bronzed tones that gave her a golden goddess vibe, and she had her lips slightly parted. Her hands played with the waistband of her leggings as she stared at the camera with a seductive gaze.

For the second snap, Cindy switched up her pose slightly, bringing her hands up to her head. She tangled her hands in her hair, pulling it back from her face while arching her back slightly to emphasize her curves. Cindy kept the accessories to a minimum, adding a pair of subtle earrings and a single gold bangle bracelet.

Her followers absolutely loved the stunning update, and the post racked up over 32,500 likes within just 17 hours. It also received 437 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Literally perfect,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“This activewear looks great on you,” another fan commented.

“Perfect location for a beautiful shot you’re killing it,” one follower added.

“Gorgeous figure babe,” another fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

Cindy has been using the modern glass-enclosed balcony of her condo to share plenty of stunning shots lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared a smoking hot triple update in which she rocked a nude tanning bikini from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She lounged in a hanging chair filled with white pillows that was on her balcony, showing off her curves for the camera.