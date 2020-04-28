Devon Windsor Wows In A Sparkly Gold Bikini In New Photos

The Victoria's Secret model revealed her toned abs in new bikini snaps.

Lingerie model Devon Windsor put her bikini body on show in a series of new photos shared to her Instagram account over the weekend as she revealed a sparkly new look from her eponymously titled swimwear line, called Devon Windsor Swim. The sizzling new upload, which was posted to her page on April 26, showed Devon as she posed by the swimming pool in a set of gorgeous photos snapped by her husband, Johnny “Dex” Barbara, as they continue to self-isolate together.

In the first of the hot new photos, the Victoria’s Secret model of seven years held a black sunhat up to her head as she gave the camera a very sultry look.

Her fit and toned body was on full show for the camera as she rocked a sparkly dark gold bikini which plunged pretty low at the chest with a twist in the center.

She paired that with bottoms in the exact same material which featured a flirty criss-cross material across the hips and sat well below her bellybutton to showcase her very toned abs.

Devon — who recently slipped into a yellow zebra-print swimsuit for another hot photo — had her light blond hair down as she posed for the camera in front of her home swimming pool with her glowing tan on full display.

In the second snap, Devon placed the hat on her head as she shot out another very sultry look while she posed up against a sunbed with a large green hedge behind her.

In the third and final photo, the supermodel ditched the hat and placed it on the sunbed in front of her. She bent over slightly with both of her hands out in front of her while she looked directly into the camera with her hair pushed over to the right side of her face.

In the caption, Devon revealed that her bikini was the “new sparkly gold” two-piece from Devon Windsor Swim, made up of the Scarlett top and the Elsa bottom.

Plenty of fans flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

“Love the sparkle!” one person commented with a heart eye emoji.

“Gorgeous, you and the suit,” another Instagram user said.

A third comment described Devon as being “very beautiful.”

The latest bikini upload has received over 26,000 likes.

Devon and Devon Windsor Swim often share sizzling shots of the star in bikinis and swimsuits from the line to their social media accounts.

In another stunning upload shared only last week, the 26-year-old model wowed in a plunging black-and-white patterned swimsuit as she hit the beach for a swimwear photo shoot.