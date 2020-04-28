Ashleigh Jordan Starts The Week With An Intense Booty Workout That Shows Off Her Curvy Backside

On Monday, April 27, Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media platform Instagram to post her latest home workout video that targeted the booty.

The fitness model chose a sports bra and pair of booty shorts from her activewear brand NVGTN for the workout. The green top appeared to be a cross between a sports bra and crop-top with a halter-back style and extended fabric around the midsection. It included a small cut-out on Ashleigh’s upper back and the name of the brand in white lettering at the top of the neckline. The gray shorts included a wide waistband and clung to Ashleigh’s ample backside and curvy upper thighs. Ending just below her booty, the bulk of the model’s sculpted legs was left on display.

Ashleigh wore a pair of white sneakers to complete the outfit and accessorized with a silver necklace and sparkly hoop earrings. She styled her long tresses in two French braids and added a touch of eye makeup and lip gloss.

The fitness trainer carried out the workout in her home gym and used dumbbells and an exercise mat for equipment. In the caption of the post, Ashleigh reassured her followers that they could still complete the workout even if they didn’t have access to dumbbells. She recommended that they use any weighted household item as a substitute.

The four-part exercise circuit was split into individual video clips. The first video featured the sumo squat/sumo SDL, in which Ashleigh performed a series of squats while holding a large dumbbell in front of her. The second exercise was the squat/dumbbell press, another move that involved squats to tone the booty. As the model came out of each squat, she pushed her arms up towards the ceiling while holding a pair of dumbbells.

The third video featured the reverse lunge with hop, a plyometric exercise that simultaneously worked the glute muscles and increased the heart rate. Ashleigh completed her workout with SDL/drop lunges, a more static exercise that required precision and tension.

Ashleigh wrote out the exercises in the caption of the post and added the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each one. She added that she had a great glute session and wanted to share her favorite parts with her fans.

The post proved popular with the fitness trainer’s millions of followers, earning nearly 60,000 likes and hundreds of comments within the first 12 hours. Ashleigh’s fans filled the comments section with compliments on her figure, workouts, and outfits.

“Just had to tell you how much I love your videos (they’re so helpful and clear omg) & what an inspiration you are! So glad I discovered your page!,” one Instagram user commented.