Jasmine Sanders Stuns In An Asymmetrical Brown Bikini, Says She Has Gained The ‘Quarantine 15’

Jasmine Sanders took to her Instagram account last night to update her 3.9 million followers on how her quarantine is going so far. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model flaunted her incredible figure in a skimpy swimsuit in the multi-pic upload while revealing that she has gained the dreaded “quarantine 15” while on lockdown.

The Monday night addition to Jasmine’s Instagram feed included two photos that captured her enjoying the beautiful Los Angeles weather outside in her backyard. She posed in the opening between two sheer curtains, first staring directly at the camera, and then turning around to show off her backside to the lense. The 28-year-old looked ready to take a dip in the pool behind her, as she was clad in nothing more than a minuscule bikini that perfectly suited her killer curves.

Jasmine stunned in the itty-bitty brown two-piece. The set included an asymmetrical bandeau top with a single strap that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had a flattering ruching detail along the sides and clung tight to the model’s chest and back, accentuating her slender frame.

The matching bikini bottoms showed even more skin thanks to its high-cut design that left Jasmine’s sculpted legs completely bare. The piece also boasted a scandalous thong style that left her perky booty exposed nearly in its entirety, much to the delight of her fans. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat high on the model’s hips to highlight her flat midsection and trim waist.

Jasmine added a pair of hoop earrings and a dainty gold necklace to her swimwear ensemble, giving it just the right amount of bling. She wore her platinum tresses in the signature messy curls and opted for a minimal application of makeup that included a pink lipstick, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara.

The social media sensation explained to her audience that she was thinking about starting the “50 Day Gym-Less” program, however, many of her fans didn’t seem to feel it was necessary. Several flocked to the comments section of the upload to assure Jasmine she had not gained any weight, while others simply left compliments for the model’s stunning physique.

“Wait, where’s your 15?” one person asked.

Another fan said that Jasmine was “body goals.”

“You’re a walking work of art,” a third follower remarked.

“You look better than Beyonce,” quipped a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up over 62,000 likes after 10 hours of going live.

Weight gain or not, Jasmine’s bikini snaps always seem to fare well with her fans. She recently shared another set of photos that captured her lounging by the pool in an impossibly tiny silver two-piece. That post proved popular as well, earning over 45,000 likes and 235 comments to date.