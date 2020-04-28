‘General Hospital’ Tuesday Spoilers: Valentin Gets Real With Alexis

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Tuesday, April 28 suggest that Valentin Cassadine may show a somewhat vulnerable side of himself during a conversation with Alexis Davis. He was stunned last week to realize how closely his daughter Charlotte has been watching his actions and it’s compelled him to make some difficult decisions.

While Valentin and Alexis aren’t close, they do share a familial bond that few others can understand. Sometimes, that allows him to let down his guard in a way that few others see. The sneak peek for Tuesday’s show shares that this bond will apparently come into play when the two talk at the Metro Court.

The preview shows Valentin telling Alexis that he is going to find the strength to walk away. This brief snippet does not specifically detail that he is talking about Charlotte here. However, it seems likely.

Valentin recently realized that Charlotte planted the snake at Violet’s birthday party and saw what he did to Ava on New Year’s Eve. She told her father how much she wants to be like him, and this compelled him to back down in his custody fight with Lulu over her.

It sounds as if this upcoming conversation with Alexis will be an opportunity for Valentin to talk about some of this, perhaps more openly than he could with most others in his life. Valentin told Laura about his decision, but Alexis can provide a unique perspective given her Cassadine connections.

According to Soap Central, Valentin will be weighing his options this week. He may be doing the right thing when it comes to Charlotte, at least for now, but that doesn’t mean he’s turning over a new leaf entirely.

Valentin has been angling to take over ELQ, and that’s still in play. In fact, SheKnows Soaps notes that soon he’ll tangle with Brook Lynn as he works on acquiring the volume of shares he needs to make his move on the Quartermaine company. In addition, the buzz is that there might be intriguing developments involving Valentin and Nelle on the horizon too.

Charlotte’s issues won’t suddenly disappear just because Valentin has realized he’s been a bad influence on her. The young girl will cause a scene at Crimson during Tuesday’s show and it sounds as if there’s more on the way with her struggles.

Will Valentin be honest with Alexis during this upcoming conversation? Will he really be able to put Charlotte first in the days ahead, even if it means distancing himself from her? General Hospital spoilers hint that Valentin will be involved in plenty of drama in the weeks ahead, and more conflict with Lulu is seemingly on the way too.