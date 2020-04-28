Jessica Killings Sports Leopard-Print Outfit & Flaunts Curvy Backside In New Workout Video

Jessica Killings completed a home workout that she shared with her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Monday, April 27. The fitness model worked her legs while showing off her curvy and muscular figure.

The model was filmed from behind throughout the workout, giving viewers an eyeful of her backside as she performed each move. Jessica wore a matching sports bra and booty shorts outfit, both pieces made from a leopard-print material with a yellow base and brown spots. The top left a triangular cut-out along the model’s upper back and crossed over her shoulders, leaving quite a bit of skin exposed. The shorts rose high on Jessica’s waist and clung to her curvy backside and upper thighs, ending just below her booty.

Jessica opted for a pair of black socks that ended mid-calf. The socks had the logo of performance nutrition company 1st Phorm written in white along the sides. She chose not to wear shoes for the indoor workout. The model wore her straight tresses loose and flowing down her back and shoulders and accessorized with a black exercise watch.

The post consisted of three video clips, each demonstrating a different exercise. Jessica worked out in what appeared to be her living room and used a black exercise mat, black dumbbells, and a set of ankle weights for equipment.

The first move that Jessica demonstrated involved squats while holding a dumbbell in both hands up to her shoulders. As she rose out of each squat, she stood up on her tippy toes. The second video was a floor exercise. Performing a series of in-n-outs, Jessica used a white towel under her feet to facilitate the movement. The final exercise was also carried out from the floor as Jessica positioned herself on all fours. Using the ankle weights, she alternated raising her legs out and up behind her.

In the caption of the post, Jessica told her followers that most days are leg days for her because they are her problem area. She explained that the exercises in the video clips are a preview of her new challenge and added that she does three sets of 15 for all of them.

The post earned over 20,000 likes and a couple hundred comments within the first day. The model’s followers complimented her outfit and figure in the comments section.

“You are workout Goals, life goal, body goals, just MF GOALS,” one Instagram user enthusiastically commented.

“You have NO problem area,” another follower wrote, responding to Jessica’s caption.