Kathie Lee Gifford Faces Fan Backlash After Posting Restaurant Pic To Instagram

Kathie Lee Gifford, the former host of the Today Show’s fourth hour, faced fan backlash after she shared a post with Instagram where she was seen eating in a restaurant in Franklin, Tennessee. Fan comments showed that some people did not appreciate what appeared to be a joyful post of being able to sit and enjoy a meal in a public place while most of the country appears to be under shelter-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kathie Lee is seen in the pic holding up a taco and beverage at Mojos Tacos. She is wearing pink oversized sunglasses, a white shirt, and jeans in the image. On the table in front of her is a delicious plate of food, a second beverage, and her phone. In the background of the snap, people are seen walking about outside.

There does not appear to be any protective face coverings near the longtime television personality on her table.

Some fans did not appreciate the share, taking to the comments section of the photo to post their opinions of Kathie Lee’s indoor meal when so many are still quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Kathie Lee, I love you and I want you in this world until you are at least 100, so please go home, just because something is open doesn’t mean we should partake, get takeout. You are too special to get sick!” stated one follower.

“My thoughts exactly. She should have the courtesy of wearing a mask while interacting with her waiter or waitress. Seriously not setting a good example here,” wrote a second fan.

“Good for you—but please be careful: we’re not out of the woods yet!” remarked a third Instagram user.

“So lucky! Enjoy! I cannot wait for CT to open up again,” said a fourth fan.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order stated that restaurants were allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27, but must operate at 50 percent capacity and follow all CDC guidelines and safeguarding protocols, reported The Williamson Herald.

Kathie Lee relocated to Tennessee after ending her 11-year run on Today in April 2019.

She revealed in an interview that she decided to close the East Coast chapter of her life after losing both her husband Frank Gifford in 2015 and her mother Joan in 2017 as well as becoming an empty nester after children Cassidy and Cody moved out of the family home, reported People Magazine. At the time, she said that there was nothing keeping her in New York City except for her work on Today. Once that phase of her life was completed, she moved to Tennessee.