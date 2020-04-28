Kayla Moody Exposes Her Chest In A See-Through Mesh Top

Instagram sensation Kayla Moody sent pulses racing among her fans yesterday with a NSFW upload that offered an uncensored view of her buxom curves. The busty blonde let it all hang out in a completely see-through top, opting to go braless in the racy number.

The model left nothing to the imagination, flaunting her voluptuous assets in a risqué black top that was crafted out of sheer mesh. The look was not cleavage-baring — the top boasted a jewel neckline and resembled a fitted T-shirt that was cropped at the ribs. The gauzy top sported a slightly thicker trim around the sleeves and waistline, and left her chiseled midriff on full display, showing off the stunner’s taut physique.

Kayla paired the skimpy top with matching Calvin Klein panties, which were incredibly high-cut and had no trouble showcasing her curvy hip. The teeny bottoms featured a white, contrast waistband, which was inscribed with the name of the fashion label in black font. The underwear was pulled high on her hip bones, further accentuating her lithe figure, and had a scooped waistline that bared her flat tummy.

Snapped from the profile, the blonde bombshell showed off her perfect hourglass curves in a seated position. She gave off sultry vibes by seductively arching her back and grasping a handful of her golden locks, all the while fixing the camera with a smoldering gaze and provocatively parted lips. The model appeared to be photographed on the roof of her house and was sitting on a purple mat, leaning backwards on the palm of her hand for support. White paneled windows brightened up the light-gray walls, which matched the roof tiles.

The North Florida-based model kept her makeup simple, rocking dark eyeliner and a pink lipstick. She wore a touch of blush on her cheeks and a bit of highlighter under her eyes. She pulled up her tousled hair, firmly clasping her platinum-blond mane with her fingers. Her tresses draped down the back of her head in an unruly fashioned, prompting her to pen a flirty caption for the photo.

“Messy hair don’t care,” Kayla wrote on Instagram, reeling in plenty of enthused replies from her fans.

“I wouldn’t call it messy. I would say perhaps lightly off from the rest of the perfection in this pic,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“What hair?” quipped another Instagrammer, ending their message in the same way.

As expected, the steamy update didn’t fail to arouse the interest of her followers, racking up more than 19,100 likes and 366 comments.

“You look amazing,” gushed one follower, leaving three heart emoji.

“Damn [fire emoji] so sexy,” read another comment.

This is not the first time that Kayla has pushed the limits with her racy posts. Just last week, the hot military wife exposed her chest in a sheer crop top while posing on a swing, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time.