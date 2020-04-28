Pregnant Katy Perry Jokes About Not Being Able To Drink In Lockdown: ‘Help Me’

Katy joked about having to face the lockdown sober.

Pregnant Katy Perry joked that she needs some “help” because she can’t enjoy an alcoholic drink while at home in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. The American Idol judge opened up about how she’s been doing while self-isolating with her fiance Orlando Bloom in a new interview where she admitted that she’s actually found a lot of “balance” over the past few weeks by staying home and staying sober.

“The crazy thing is everyone’s drinking during quarantine, and I’m, like, not,” Katy said while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, jokingly quipping, “Like, help me.”

She added that all of her newfound free time at home has brought her some “necessary balance” in her life as she prepares to become a mom for the first time this summer.

Katy shared that she actually thinks it’s been “good” for her to get into her current state of mind “because even after quarantine is done and everyone goes out and celebrates, I’ll be probably still at home.”

Katy also opened up about all the quality time she’s been able to spend with her family which she probably wouldn’t have gotten otherwise, even if she’d taken some time of with husband-to-be to head out on vacation.

“I have found a lot of ways to be incredibly grateful and to bond with my family on a deeper level than I ever have,” the “Never Really Over” singer said.

“Rather than just a vacation or a holiday, there’s a new foundation that is being laid within families, between partners. I just think people that are quarantined together will never forget this time.”

The star also revealed that she and her fellow American Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, have been checking in on one another amid the lockdown as they can’t be together at work as planned. The talent search changed things up over the weekend and aired its first ever at-home episode as each contestant sang at home while the judges then gave their critiques over video call. Katy dressed up as a bottle of hand sanitizer.

Katy revealed that when they first got together on the show, Lionel jokingly told them that he’d have their backs in the most dramatic of situations.

The star shared that the “All Night Long” singer previously said they should head straight round to his home where he’d take care of them if the apocalypse were ever to happen.

“Early on… I checked in with Lionel and I was like, ‘Are we still good for that? Can we come over?'” she teased of his promise, though the trio didn’t actually end up self-isolating together.

Katy’s been keeping fans well updated on how she’s been doing amid the quarantine as millions of people across the globe are staying indoors.

The pregnant singer recently shared a very candid look at how she was spending all her time at home as she shared a stunning completely makeup-free photo to her Instagram account while “mid-Quarantine.”