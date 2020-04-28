Chris Cuomo Has Tested Negative For Coronavirus, Says He Has ‘Both Antibodies’

Chris Cuomo announced on Monday that has tested negative for the coronavirus after contracting the virus last month.

The CNN anchor announced the news on Cuomo Prime Time. He spoke to Dr. Sanjay Gupta about whether or not it is a good thing to test positive for “both” coronavirus antibodies, reports USA Today.

“I thought I was going to have this big, great news after all the bad news I’ve given you about me and my family. I tested negative. I have both antibodies: The short-term one and the long-term one. So I’m lucky, right?,” Cuomo asked.

Dr. Gupta told Cuomo that while it still has yet to be proven, having antibodies for the virus will ultimately help protect him. The doctor also explained that the process can take a while because they have to put the antibodies in a test-tube with the virus to see if it will neutralize it, cites the USA Today article.

Gupta also discussed cloning the antibodies, which would be most effective. However, the doctor said that there has been evidence recently that the strength of the antibodies varies from person to person. People with more significant illness may have more neutralizing capabilities than someone who had a weaker form of the virus, but again — this all has yet to be proven.

“Presumably, you’re going to have some protection against this,” Gupta told him. “I think that’s what most virologists will say.”

The World Health Organization issued a statement warning the public on Friday that there isn’t valid evidence yet about whether or not people who have antibodies are protected against the virus, cites the USA Today post.

.@ChrisCuomo gives an update on his own recovery from coronavirus, reporting that he has two key antibodies but there remains uncertainty on whether or not the provide protection against future reinfection. pic.twitter.com/kTnA4BlCZh — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 28, 2020

The anchor ended his announcement by mentioning he is scared to donate his blood. He claims he has never donated in his life because he is a “wuss”.

“I am going to do it, although the likelihood I faint is like, 110%,” Cuomo said. ” If they want the blood, I’m going to give it to them because that is the best thing I’ve heard of so far in terms of what I can do to help as someone who was sick,” reports the Entertainment Tonight article.

Cuomo has been updating viewers about his journey with COVID-19 over the past few months. He and his wife, Cristina, have been battling the virus, and the anchor announced on Wednesday that his son, Mario, had also contracted the illness. He first announced he had contracted the virus on March 31 via social media posts to his Twitter and Instagram.