Pussycat Doll Carmit Bachar Looks Sensational In Leopard-Print Vest With Matching Camo Jacket & Pants

Carmit Bachar — who is one-fifth of the hugely successful girl group the Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to share a new smoking hot photo of herself. According to IMDb, the 45-year-old’s nickname is Foxy and it’s clear as to why with her most recent upload.

The “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker stunned in a white leopard-print vest. The item of clothing was skintight and displayed her decolletage. Bachar wrapped herself up in a shimmery camo-print jacket which she left to hang off her shoulders. She paired the ensemble with matching loose-fitted pants that were floor-length. The fiery redhead sported short bangs with long straight hair. She applied a bold red lip and striking eye makeup for the occasion. Bachar accessorized herself with jeweled dangling earrings to complete the look.

The entertainer posted three bits of content within one upload.

In the first attachment, she wowed in a breathtaking photo. The “Don’t Cha” chart-topper posed in front of a plain blue backdrop and directly faced the camera with a fierce expression. Bachar parted her legs while placing her left hand in the pocket of her pants. She raised her right hand and held it out to the side.

In the next slide, she shared a video clip where she was caught working it on set. The singer oozed confidence and gave the photographer a whole range of poses while Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” played in the background.

For the third and final bit of content, she attached a boomerang of her posing.

For her caption, the “Wait a Minute” songstress said that her quarantine currently has her reminiscing over this “amazing shoot” that took place for Mr Warburton Magazine.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, lots of celebrities have been sharing content from their homes. She geotagged her upload as Los Angeles, California, letting fans know where she is self-isolating.

In the span of three hours, her upload racked up more than 1,000 likes and 40 comments, proving to be popular with her 88,000 followers.

“QUEEN QUEEN QUEEN QUEEN,” one user wrote passionately in capital letter

“This photoshoot is GOD TIER,” another devotee shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“I love this look! You look all kinds of fire,” remarked a third fan.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

