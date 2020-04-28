‘The Conners’ Sneak Peek: Dan’s Overnight Date With Louise Hits A Not-So-Sexy Snag

The Conner patriarch skips the protective gear during his first sleepover with his new girlfriend.

The Conners will address Dan Conner’s first overnight date with his new girlfriend, but it doesn’t sound all that sexy.

Following his 45-year marriage to his late wife Roseanne, the sitcom patriarch, played by John Goodman, finally revealed his feelings for longtime friend Louise (Katey Sagal). But he’s not being totally honest with her as they take the next step in their relationship.

In a preview for the upcoming The Conners episode, “CPAPs, Hickeys, and Biscuits,” Dan is seen confiding in his sister-in-law Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) following his first overnight with Louise.

When Jackie asks Dan why he’s drinking so much coffee, he admits he didn’t get much sleep at Louise’s place due to his problem with sleep apnea, which he usually treats at home with a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine.

“I was up all night,” Dan tells Jackie in the clip. “I stayed at Louise’s and I didn’t want her to see me in my CPAP so I had to stay awake or die.”

Jackie reminds him that Louise has already heard him “trying to get out of chair” and still wants to be with him, but Dan says this is different.

“I just think when she rolls over and sees me in that rig it’s gonna be like waking up next to her dad,” he says.

In a classic Jackie retort, she replies,” Some women like that, Dan.”

While it remains to be seen if Dan will introduce his nighttime contraption to his new companion, ABC’s synopsis for the episode reads: “Dan and Louise take their relationship to the next level and come to appreciate the complexities of aging.”

Longtime fans of the original Roseanne series know all about Dan’s trusty CPAP machine.

Goodman’s character was said to have died from a heart attack in the series finale back in 1997. But when the show was rebooted more than 20 years later, the revival began with Dan being woken up by his wife Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) as his face was covered by a plastic mask with a breathing tube. In a nod to Dan’s character’s “reversed” death, Roseanne quipped that she thought Dan had died because he looked so peaceful with his CPAP mask on.

Now that Dan is sharing a bed with a new woman, fans have mixed opinions on it. Following the long-mourning character’s first kiss with Louise, some Instagram commenters said they still can’t imagine him with anyone else but Roseanne.

But Sagal, who was originally cast for a one-off episode on The Conners, told Cinema Blend she was excited to take on the role of the family patriarch’s new love interest as he moves on following his wife’s death.

“There are widowers and there is life after that,” the actress said last year.