‘Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny’ Returns With A Twist

The MTV dating show will feature some familiar faces upon its June 11 return.

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the MTV series that attempted to assist Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s perennial bachelors find lasting love, will return in June with all-new episodes and one epic twist. The women that Pauly and Vinny eliminated in the show’s first season will return to live with the men at a home in Las Vegas. The women include Brittani “B-lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Maria Elizondo, Marissa Lucchese, Nikki Hall, and Susan “Suzi” Baidya, reported MTV.

Reportedly this will not be a dating show like the original limited series, where 20 women attempted to cast their net for the men and did anything in their power to turn their heads. Their relationships will reportedly be allowed to develop without the pressure to find love, but it appears, according to MTV, that wherever this group of women is, the drama will follow.

In the first series, Pauly, 39, and Vinny, 32, eliminated contestants each week, similar to the premise of ABC’s The Bachelor. In this series, it was the women who held the cards as to whose love they wanted as they played the two pals, sometimes against one another.

After weeks of competition, Pauly decided that although he cared deeply for his final two contestants, Nikki Hall and Derynn Paige, he decided to pick neither woman in the end. While fans believed Derynn was a perfect fit for Pauly, she was sent home first. Then it appeared he would end up with Nikki, who was painted as the villain throughout the season. In the end, Nikki was sent home as well. Pauly cited too many red flags in the way Nikki handled herself with the women throughout the season to warrant a long-term relationship.

Vinny picked Alysse Joyner as his girlfriend, but he would later reveal on Twitter that the five months the couple was kept apart by production led to the demise of their relationship. Alysse would refute those claims during the series’ reunion show.

Unfortunately,Alysse and I weren’t allowed to see each other publicly after filming for 5 months until the finale aired to not spoil the ending.Very weird situation to be put in after the finale.I struggled to keep it alive through text.Still think she’s amazing.Wish her the best — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) June 28, 2019

Pauly, Vinny, and the official Jersey Shore Instagram account announced the return of the series. Jersey Shore producer SallyAnn Salsano is also the producer of this series.

The announcement of a new series starring the pals comes after MTV revealed that a show titled Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny would premiere this summer. The show will feature the Jersey Shore stars as they are paired with the subject of a prank who wants payback against the person who wronged them.