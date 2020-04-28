Jessica Alba And Her Daughter Dance In Matching Bikinis In Fun TikTok Video

Jessica and her lookalike daughter joined forces to show off their moves.

Jessica Alba joined forces with her adorable lookalike daughter Honor for a sweet new mother/daughter dance TikTok video. The clip was shared to both the actress’s TikTok and Instagram accounts over the weekend and featured the duo as they showed off their impressive moves during a fun family day amid the current coronavirus lockdown.

The video was posted on April 27 alongside a slew of other uploads from the fun day in the sun the Alba/Warren family spent together, seemingly in their back garden, with the clip being the last in the upload.

In it, the duo perfectly matched one another in brown bikinis made up of a crop-top style top and very high-waisted bottoms.

Jessica wore her two-piece with an open plain white shirt while 11-year-old Honor opted for a red and white vertically striped look. Both also rocked almost identical light sunhats on their heads.

The twosome proved that they’re most definitely in sync as they dazzled the Fantastic Four star’s 18.1 million followers with their moves.

The duo giggled towards the camera before launching into their choreographed routine which was set to the sound of the song “Hustle & Flow” by ZaeHD and CEO.

In the caption of the Instagram upload, the Honest founder revealed that Honor taught her the dance moves as the family of five had an early celebration for her 39th birthday on April 28.

She sweetly shared in the caption that they “didn’t bicker as much and spent quality time together” as she also uploaded a few more photos.

The first snap showed her and husband Cash Warren’s youngest son, 2-year-old Hayes, soaking up the sun with a Popsicle in his hand, while another showed her 8-year-old daughter Haven getting wet as she played around in the water.

A third snap contained in the upload showed Cash, Jessica’s husband of around 12 years, as he soaked up the sunshine. He laid back and did some sunbathing on the grass while shirtless with a baseball cap on his head and dark sunglasses shielding his eyes from the beating down sun.

Fans clearly appreciated getting a peak inside the star’s sunny family day. The upload has been liked more than 204,000 times and has attracted hundreds of likes.

“Honor looks like Cash, but she’s all you!!” one person commented.

“You 2 are twins!” another commented of Jessica and her eldest daughter, alongside a heart eye emoji.

“How fun!! Beautiful family!!” a third person commented.

The latest dance video from Jessica and Honor follows another clip from the twosome shared online last month. That time, the duo gave fans a look at their synchronized moves once again as they danced together in what appeared to be their home gym in almost matching dark gray ensembles.