Tarsha Whitmore Shares Flirty Photo Of Her ‘Sucking In’ Her Tummy & ‘Sticking Out’ Her Bottom

Tarsha Whitmore delighted fans with a flirty Instagram update this morning, one that she captioned in her usual cheeky style. The photo was a full-body snap that showed her posing from the profile and seductively arching her back to stick out her rear end. The stunner also showcased her trim midriff, giving off sultry vibes as she shot an intense gaze at the camera and provocatively parted her lips. In her caption, Tarsha joked that she was “sucking in” her tummy like her life depended on it, reeling in a lot of enthused responses from fans.

The Aussie beauty put her toned midsection on display in a cropped tank top — a white, ribbed number that fit tightly across her chest. The bombshell appeared to be braless under the snug item, which hemmed right above the ribs, fully showcasing her lithe waist. Tarsha coupled the skimpy top with a pair of distressed mom jeans, which were a trendy acid wash design in a light blue color. She slipped on a pair of navy blue Nike sneakers, which had white platform soles and baby blue tips and heels, perfectly complementing her outfit.

The model was snapped in an underground parking lot and appeared to be on her way out. The geotag on the photo simply said Gold Coast, Queensland, suggesting that she was right outside her home. Proving that she knows how to keep fans on her toes, Tarsha teased her audience by tugging on her jeans. She stuck her thumbs in the belt loops, pulling down the high-rise waistline that would have otherwise covered her sculpted belly. The pose also emphasized her curvy backside, reminding fans that Tarsha boasts a gorgeous hourglass figure.

The sizzling blonde was all dolled-up for the shot, rocking a glossy, satin pink lipstick that called attention to her lush lips. Her glam look also included bold, curled eyelashes, a shimmering eyeshadow that matched her top, and plenty of pink blush and highlighter to give definition and depth to her features. The stunner showed off her long, golden tresses perfectly coiffed in lustrous curls, which tumbled down her back and over her shoulder. Her hair was swept to the side, revealing her chiseled cheek bone.

The photo was a major hit with her fans, garnering a little shy of 10,000 likes and 154 comments within an hour of having been posted.

“Oooh my goooodddd lovinnnnn it,” gushed one follower, adding three heart-eyes emoji and a trio of blue-heart emoji.

“But it’s not even woman crush Wednesday,” quipped another Instagrammer, leaving a string of flattering emoji.

Fans showered the model with praise, complimenting her fierce physique.

“Your abs,” read one message, trailed by two star-struck emoji.

Plenty of compliments were also given for her flawless curls.

“Beaut.. what do you use to curl your hair hun?” wanted to know one fan, who added a growing-heart emoji.

Tarhsa didn’t hesitate to reply, writing, “muk curler here x.”