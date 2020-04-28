Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles As She Lies Down In A Skimpy Black Bikini

The mom of three put her curves on show while soaking up the sun in a skimpy two-piece.

Kourtney Kardashian put on a sizzling display for her Instagram followers this week as she slipped into a skimpy black bikini. The 41-year-old mom of three proved once again that she’s most definitely an ageless beauty as she lied on her side in front of the camera while working on her tan on a wooden sun lounger.

The snap, shared on April 27, showed Kourtney giving the camera a very sultry look while she rocked her swimwear. She relaxed in what seemed to be her garden amid the current coronavirus lockdown that has people across the globe staying at home.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star put her world-famous curves on full display as she got onto her right side. She rested her head on her right arm and had her left resting in front of her.

Kourtney showed plenty of skin in the snap. Her all-black bikini didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination and put her glowing skin on full display.

The two-piece was made up of what appeared to be a triangle bikini top with thin strings that fastened around her back.

She paired that with equally skimpy black bikini bottoms which sat below her bellybutton with sides that pulled up high on her hips to highlight her jaw-dropping curves, including her slim waist and flat tummy.

The star — who previously wowed fans last month with a few vacation throwback snaps as she posed on a yacht in a burgundy bikini — appeared to have her long, dark hair tied back into a ponytail. She also kept things a little more casual by seemingly ditching the cosmetics as she let her obvious natural beauty do all the talking.

Kourtney appeared to take the snap using the self-timer feature, as part of a table could be seen slightly blurred in the foreground. A large tree and the stunning blue sky could be seen in the distance behind her.

Understandably, the comments section of Kourtney’s latest bikini section was full of sweet messages.

“Your figure is stunning,” one Instagram user commented.

Another person called Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner‘s big sister “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

“You look beautiful kourtney,” a third wrote with a red heart emoji.

The hot shot has received more than 1.4 million likes and over 6,000 likes in only 13 hours.

The latest snap posted to Kourtney’s Instagram account comes shortly after The Inquisitr reported that her former boyfriend and father of her three children, Scott Disick, was spotted liking a few throwback photos on the social media site which showed the former couple together before their split.