Dr. Anthony Fauci Thanks ‘Classy’ Brad Pitt For Portraying Him In Rare Appearance On ‘SNL’

The renowned immunologist reacts to the Oscar winner's impersonation of him on 'Saturday Night Live'

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Brad Pitt did a “great” job portraying him on Saturday Night Live.

In a new TV interview, the renowned immunologist and leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force reacted to Pitt’s impersonation of him, where he also gave the Fight Club star a compliment.

During an interview on Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia (via YouTube) Fauci, 79, praised Pitt, 56, for his surprise appearance in the cold open on last weekend’s SNL: At Home episode. Pitt appeared in a wig, glasses, and a suit in the opening sketch as he deciphered some of Trump’s most controversial statements regarding the global health pandemic.

“I think he did great,” Fauci said of the actor. “I mean, I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job.”

Fauci added that he appreciated Pitt’s added touch of taking off his wig and glasses and directly addressing the medical workers who are working on the front line of the health crisis.

“I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers,” Fauci said. “So, not only is he a really great actor but he is actually a classy person.”

In the sketch, actual footage of Trump’s speeches about the coronavirus crisis was used as Pitt’s Fauci tried to explain what the president was “really” trying to say when talking about the timeframe for a future vaccine and using lights and disinfectants as possible remedies. Faux Fauci also predicted that he’s totally getting fired.

In the Telemundo interview, Fauci was asked if Pitt’s skit was a good reflection of his own feelings about what’s happening in the world right now.

“Everything he said on SNL is what’s going on,” Fauci said. “He did a pretty good job of putting everything together.”

In comments to Saturday Night Live’s YouTube video of the sketch, many fans praised Pitt for his thoughtful impersonation of the now-famous doctor. Several commenters said it was the best cold open ever, and some noted that they got emotional when Pitt tipped his hat to the real Dr. Fauci.

Fauci previously chose Pitt as the star he’d want to play him in on Saturday Night Live.

Pitt himself has been impersonated by former SNL cast members David Spade and Taran Killam in classic sketches on the NBC late-night show, nut he has only made one rare appearance on the long-running late-night show — and it was more than 20 years ago. The Oscar winner made a brief cameo on a Saturday Night Live in 1998, but has never hosted or headlined a sketch until “Dr. Anthony Fauci Cold Open.”