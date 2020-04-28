Jojo Babie Wears A Leopard-Print Top, Makes A Fun Photo Edit: ‘Don’t Worry I’ll Protect Your City’

American model Jojo Babie shared a fun edit with her 9.9 million Instagram followers early Tuesday morning.

In the image, she wore a long-sleeve leopard-print top that hugged her curvy figure and a pair of skimpy panties. Her famous booty was impossible to miss thanks to the high-cut and revealing nature of her undies.

The look called for full glam, so Jojo applied dramatic winged eyeliner to her eyes along with mascara and a little eyeshadow. She blended bronzer and blush into her shapely cheekbones to make them stand out and applied an even coat of foundation across her face.

To complete the application, Jojo lined her plump lips and filled them in with matte lipstick. She left wavy her blond hair loose, allowing her locks to cascade down her backside.

She posed by standing in profile while looking over her shoulder while clasping her hands in front of her. It appeared that the model was wearing a pair of strappy white kitten heels on her feet.

Jojo superimposed herself into a cityscape to make it look like she was a giant version of herself towering over the many buildings and skyscrapers.

Jojo asked her fans to come up with a fun caption for the edited photo in her comments section, and many people jumped at the opportunity to show off their wit and sense of humor. She promised to follow back the person with the best caption. Jojo trailed her caption with a peachy emoji and a winking emoji.

Within two hours of going live, Jojo’s post racked up more than 22,800 likes and over 1,100 comments. Fans poured into her comments section to participate in her challenge and to shower her in compliments. Dozens of people paid particular attention to her curvaceous rear end.

“That booty casting a shadow across the city,” joked one fan, adding a laughing emoji and several flame emoji to their remark.

“Jojobarbiezilla save us all with ur beauty looks,” gushed another admirer, inserting three blow kiss emoji to their comment.

“No longer the Big apple its the big cake!” exclaimed a third person.

“This reminds me of ‘King Kong’ (2005) don’t jump baby and stay away from blondes. Trust me,” chimed in a fourth commenter.

A couple of days ago, Jojo shared a sexy pic of herself flaunting her hourglass figure in a revealing two-piece outfit. She flaunted her plunging cleavage and voluptuous curves. Her tiny shorts left very little to the imagination.