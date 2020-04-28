Kayla Itsines Sports Bright-Orange Leggings For At-Home Ab Workout

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines posted her latest home workout video to social media site Instagram on Monday, April 27. The workout targeted the ab muscles and was designed as a challenge for those looking to kick up the intensity of their workouts.

In the ab workout video, Kayla wore an outfit that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The yellow bra included orange stripes along the chest band and drew the eye to the trainer’s exposed tummy. She paired the top with bright orange leggings that rose up to cover her belly button and ended at the ankle. The leggings emphasized Kayla’s long, lean legs.

For footwear, Kayla went with a pair of white sneakers and added a silver exercise watch to keep track of her stats as she worked out. Her long, straight brunette locks were secured in a high ponytail that flowed down her back and bounced around as she performed the exercises. The fitness trainer completed the look with a bit of eye makeup and lip gloss.

The at-home ab challenge consisted of four individual exercises. Kayla demonstrated each one in her living room, using a gray exercise mat and a dumbbell for equipment. In the caption of the video, Kayla explained that a dumbbell was not necessary for those who did not have access to one while at home. Makeshift household items, such as a milk carton filled with water or sand, would work just fine.

Kayla began the workout with ab bikes and toe taps, alternating between pulling her knee in towards her chest and meeting it in the middle with the opposite bent elbow and straightening her leg up towards the ceiling and trying to touch her toes with an outstretched arm. The second exercise in the circuit was bent-leg raises and flutters. Kayla placed her hands under her backside and alternated between raising her legs straight up and fluttering them up and down.

The third exercise in the workout was the side plank and hip lift. Positioning her body in a side plank, Kayla lifted her hips up and down. The final exercise was the Russian twist, which Kayla intensified with the use of a dumbbell.

In the caption of the post, the trainer outlined each exercise and wrote the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each. The workout proved to be quite popular among Kayla’s millions of followers, earning over 40,000 likes and 600 comments within the first day.