Gwen Stefani Shares Heartfelt Message About Blake Shelton After Their Duet Tops The Country Radio Chart

At the end of last year, Blake Shelton released a duet with his girlfriend Gwen Stefani titled “Nobody But You.” The track was taken from his most recent compilation, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, and was chosen to be released as a single. Since then, the song has skyrocketed to the top spot on the country radio chart and proved to be a success.

Shelton took to Twitter to congratulate Stefani on her first song to go to No. 1 on country radio.

“Congratulations @gwenstefani on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!! Not bad for your first try!!!!! Thank you all as well!!! #nobodybutyou,” he said.

Stefani then quote-tweeted him with a heartfelt message. She explained how grateful she is for all the love the song has received and how lucky she feels to know Shelton.

“Trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even get to know you Blake Shelton. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes, let alone be on such a beautiful classic duet w u?! Exploding head thank you! for taking me along on this ride with you!! I am so grateful and blown away by all the support everyone has shown us!!?!! Flushed face”

Over the past few years, the No Doubt frontwoman and country singer have become one of pop culture’s most talked-about couples. Along the way, they have gained a lot of fans who admire the couple.

Within six hours, Stefani’s tweet gathered in more than 3,700 likes and over 200 replies.

“Congrats!!! So well deserved!!” one user wrote.

“Well deserved!!! Keep them hits coming! #magiccouple,” another devotee shared.

In January, the couple performed the love song at this year’s Grammy Awards. Along with the performance, they also promoted the track with an official music video, which has been watched more than 26 million times on Shelton’s official YouTube channel.

Aside from topping the country radio chart, “Nobody But You” is currently climbing the U.S. Billboard 100. Last week, it re-peaked at No. 18, making it Stefani’s eight solo song to enter the top 20.

Over the years, Stefani has collaborated with numerous high-profile artists on music. In the early 2000s, she teamed up with the rapper Eve on their Grammy Award-winning single “Let Me Blow Ya Mind.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she expressed that Stefani and Shelton are the perfect match because they come from two different worlds. Eve has gotten the chance to see them up close and personal a few times and believes Shelton is a “good dude.”