Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Flaunts Cleavage In Steamy Photo From A Hotel Room

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders has been pumping out steamy content on her Instagram page in recent weeks. Her latest scintillating post featured the model in a nude lingerie body suit ordering room service in a hotel room for a photo shoot.

The former golfer has been busy on social media since most of the country has been forced to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak. Last week she enticed followers with bikini pictures from various photo shoots that showcased her stunning figure. Sonders – whose real name is Holly Niederkohr – has continued to turn up the heat this week with shots from her collaboration with photographer Collin Stark.

In the new sultry shot, the 33-year-old put her body on display from The Ritz-Carlton in Los Angeles, California. Sonders was seated in the corner of a hotel room and rested her athletic backside on a room service table. She stared into the camera with a fierce look across her face, and held her left arm up to her hair. The Michigan State University product had her toned legs open and held a glass of orange juice between them.

Sonders’ cleavage was visible in the lingerie body suit which offered fans a view of her tanned physique. She wore matching light-brown high heels as she sat perched on the table with multiple items from the hotel’s room service menu behind her.

The Fox Sports personality included a caption about her diet which she said allowed her to eat liberally. She also asked fans to chime in with their eating habits. Sonders uploaded another image from the same shoot which focused on her booty from a side angle.

Plenty of Sonders’ 461,000 Instagram followers showed their appreciation for the hotel room photo as over 8,200 of them hit the “like” button in just over seven hours. She also received more than 240 comments with fans complimenting her and responding to the caption.

“Perfection is hard to find, but you are perfect in every way,” one admirer wrote.

“You squeeze that juice yourself?” a fan asked.

Several fans inquired about the model’s relationship status with “Vegas Dave.”

“Beautiful as always, not seeing any Dave pics. You guys done?” one follower wrote.

“Wait. I missed something. Where did Vegas Dave go?” another asked.

As mentioned previously by The Inquisitr, Sonders and her fiance Dave Oancea are rumored to be on the outs. He has been noticeably absent from her recent Instagram updates after making frequent appearances in the past.