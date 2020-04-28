‘Outlander’ Season 5: Brianna Confronts Stephen Bonnet In Episode 10

The latest episode of 'Outlander' sees Stephen Bonnet kidnap Brianna Fraser.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 10, titled “Mercy Shall Follow Me,” of Outlander Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest episode of Outlander was set to deal with the continued storyline of Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers). Previously, he has wreaked havoc on the Frasers after Jamie (Sam Heughan) originally helped him escape from certain death. After that, Bonnet stole from the Frasers and then raped Brianna (Sophie Skelton). As a result of this, it was unclear if her son, Jeremiah, is his or her husband’s.

As pointed out by Digital Spy, Episode 10 certainly did see the return of this character. Jamie, Young Ian (John Bell), and Roger (Richard Rankin) had devised a plan to lure Bonnet into a trap, where they would, ultimately, kill him. In last week’s episode of Outlander, Jamie had tasked Roger with murdering the man after he was bitten by a snake and feared he would die. Even after Jamie recovered, Roger insisted that he wanted to be the one who finally brought down Bonnet.

However, Bonnet had another plan which saw him foil Jamie’s one and, instead, saw him capture Brianna. Having learned that her son, Jeremiah, was the sole heir to the massive estate of Jocasta’s (Maria Doyle Kennedy), he had decided he needed to lay claim to the small child in order to take the estate for himself.

Kidnapping Brianna, Bonnet did attempt to win her over somewhat and she, in turn, tried to play the character in order to escape. However, Bonnet was too smart for that and, once he saw through Brianna’s scheme, attempted to sell her on to another man.

Aimee Spinks / Starz

During this time, Jamie’s group had managed to learn of where Bonnet had taken Brianna and was present when Brianna was being sold off. A scuffle ensued and, finally, Bonnet was captured and Brianna was saved. While the original plan had been to kill Bonnet, Brianna asked that he be brought before the law and sentenced properly.

Hence, Stephen Bonnet was sentenced to death by drowning for all of his crimes, of which many people came forth to bear witness to. He was then tied to a pole and left to drown as the tide came in. This was a drawn-out process that saw many witnesses leave rather than waiting around any longer.

In the end, though, Brianna returned. Being the only person present now, she shot and killed Bonnet herself. And so ended the long saga of Stephen Bonnet and the woes on which he had bestowed to the Frasers.