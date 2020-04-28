‘Westworld’ Season 3: Clementine Pennyfeather Returns In Episode 7

Clementine as returned and helps Maeve defeat Dolores in the latest episode of 'Westworld.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 7 (titled “Passed Pawn”) of HBO’s Westworld Season 3. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some eagle-eyed viewers noticed the potential of a return of Clementine Pennyfeather (Angela Sarafyan) in Season 3 of Westworld. As Entertainment Weekly points out, this certainly came to fruition in the latest episode.

In last week’s episode of Westworld, it was discovered that four new robotic hosts were being made. Of these, one shared the same identifying number as Clementine, a long-time associate of Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton). As a result of this, viewers suspected that Clementine would return and help Maeve put in her war against Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).

Episode 7 then opened with Musashi (Hiroyuki Sanada), who is merely an extension being controlled by Dolores, being told by the Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) version of Dolores that there had been a change of plan. Previously, it had been hinted at that the Dolores identity inside Charlotte was having trouble assimilating entirely. With Charlotte’s family destroyed in Episode 6, it as no surprise that she is rebelling against her original programming.

As Forbes points out, Charlotte then reveals to Musashi that she has “leaked” his location to someone who is eager to catch up with him. Musashi is confronted by Clementine as Maeve uses this character in an attempt to destroy one of Dolores’ brain pearls. It is this character whom Charlotte leaked the information to, indicating that this version of Dolores has gone entirely rogue and has now switched over to Maeve’s side in an effort to bring down, well, herself.

Musashi points out that both Maeve and Clementine have had experience in being sold, referring not only to their original stories of them being prostitutes but of being bought by Engerraund Serac (Vincent Cassel) and subsequently being used to bring down their own kind. However, Clementine disagrees.

A massive battle ensues once Musashi identifies Clementine and realizes that Maeve is behind this attack. While Clementine manages to kill many of those protecting Musashi, he is eventually killed by Hanaryo (Tao Okamoto), and the pair drag off his body. While these characters are not seen again in the latest episode of Westworld, it seems likely that the Dolores brain pearl inside Musashi will likely be destroyed by Clementine, meaning there are now less of the Dolores replicas for Maeve to deal with when the hit sci-fi series returns for the season 3 finale on Sunday night.