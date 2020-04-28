Dolly Castro Flaunts Curvy Figure In Black Bra & Matching Spandex

Dolly Castro gave her 6.2 million followers something to talk about when she shared a hot new photo that showed her in the middle of a workout.

The model posed in the gym at her home in Los Angeles, with a wooden box board and a weight bench behind her. She held a bar with weights on both sides at her back and appeared to be doing squats. While working out, she sizzled in a two-piece set that showed off her curvaceous figure.

On top, Dolly rocked a simple black bra with a wide neckline that put her ample cleavage on show. Its thin straps sat on both of her shoulders and left her muscular arms on full display. A thick band ran across the bottom of the garment, showing off her trim tummy and midsection. She added a pair of matching black spandex bottoms that were a perfect complement to her top.

The piece had a thick waistband that matched Dolly’s bra, and the garment hugged her killer curves. The logo of the nutritional company 1st Phorm was written on her left hip in turquoise ink, giving her outfit a pop of color. Her shorts rode dangerously high on her thighs and flaunted her muscular legs. She only added a few accessories to her workout look, including a simple watch with a white band.

Dolly opted to keep her hair out of her face, wearing it in a loose braid that fell down the side of her shoulder. A few stray pieces of hair escaped from the braid and landed around the frame of her face. Even though she was in the middle of a sweat session, she still wore an application of makeup that included defined brows, thick mascara, and heavy blush.

The fitness model plugged 1st Phorm in the caption, urging her followers to use their products to repair their muscles after a workout.

Dolly’s fans absolutely loved the update and flooded it with over 22,000 likes and 300 comments in five hours. Most of her followers were quick to comment on her fit physique, while a few others chimed in on the product that she was promoting.

“You are my motivation. Every day, I look at your pictures, so admirable…” one fan gushed, adding a few flame emoji.

“The power of the mind is stronger than what we think. Great work,” a second Instagram user added.

“You look so amazing girl wow,” a third remarked, following up with a trio of flame emoji.