‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Shares New Details On Feud With Raquel Leviss, Reveals She Asked For Advice

Raquel Leviss wanted to know how she could help James Kennedy stay sober.

Lala Kent admitted that she’s a bit of a “pop-off” at times.

During an appearance on last week’s episode of Heather McDonald’s podcast series, Juicy Scoop, the Vanderpump Rules star looked back on her drama with Raquel Leviss, noting that after being rubbed the wrong way by Leviss during the show’s seventh season last year, she became further upset with Leviss during Season 8.

According to Kent, Leviss asked her if she felt she should abstain from drinking in an effort to help her boyfriend, James Kennedy, stay sober during the coffee date featured on the show. Then, at an event in the weeks that followed, Leviss, who had been advised not to drink around Kennedy by Kent, who is also sober, did just that because she “couldn’t help it.”

After seeing that Leviss asked for her advised and then quickly went against it, Kent felt Leviss was being insensitive to sobriety.

“People who aren’t alcoholics don’t get what it’s like. It”s f**king hard,” Kent explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube. “I’m like, ‘I’ve had it with the insensitivity.’ People trigger me and then I react and then I’m the b***h.”

While Kent acknowledged that she shouldn’t have been quite as aggressive with Leviss after seeing that she had decided to continue to drink as Kennedy got sober, she said she was simply triggered by Leviss’ behavior and regrets treating her in the way she did. Kent also said that she often gets labeled as a bully on the show, even though there is often a lot more to the story than what fans have seen on episodes of the series.

As Vanderpump Rules fans saw earlier this season, Leviss was the one who demanded Kennedy get sober months ago after he lashed out at her in a series of verbally abusive text messages as she attempted to enjoy a night out with her girl friends. So, as someone who is in recovery herself, Kent was insulted by the behavior and felt that she needed to call her out.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent opened up about her current relationships with Leviss and Kennedy during an appearance on People Now last week, explaining that the three of them have been in touch throughout their challenging moments on the show and have reminded one another of how far they’ve come in their friendships in the months since the scenes were filmed.