‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Fiancé Randall Emmett Explains His Attraction To Her

Randall Emmett is admittedly attracted to her success.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett appeared on Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop, last week, where the movie producer opened up about what attracted him to the Vanderpump Rules cast member.

Just over a week after the couple was supposed to get married in Newport Beach, California, where a stay-at-home order resulted in the event’s postponement, Emmett admitted that when it comes to all that Kent has accomplished in her career over the past couple of years, he finds her success to be a turn-on.

“But at the end of the day, you have to go home with that person and when the lights are turned out and it’s quiet and you’re just with each other, the cars, the planes, the houses, the power, the money, it’s all gone,” Emmett continued, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

According to Kent, the superficial aspect of her and Emmett’s relationship was certainly fun for the “first few months of dating” but after the initial excitement wore off, she knew that she truly loved Emmett and all the baggage he brought to the table. Meanwhile, Emmett felt the same and told McDonald that their connection is “far beyond anything materialistic.”

Emmett went on to acknowledge that he and Kent are certainly judged by certain people due to Kent’s role on Vanderpump Rules and her online presence but despite all of that, they do their best to cope and work through things and not let the opinions of people who don’t know them impact them in a negative manner.

Emmett then added that while many couples have been challenged by the quarantine currently in place throughout the country, his bond with Kent has actually grown stronger as they continue to co-parent his two daughters with his ex-wife.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent explained her own attraction to Emmett on the same podcast series, saying that while some might assume that she’s with Emmett for his money and success, she’d stay with Emmett even if he were broke.

“I’ve never gone for anybody just because of their success level because I have seen success come and go very quickly,” Kent explained, adding that she would be broke, rich, devastated, or living on cloud nine with her partner.

Kent and Emmett began dating in early 2016 and became engaged in 2018. They are now planning to get married in late July at the same venue where they were initially planning to say, “I do.”