Donald Trump Says He Takes No Responsibility For Rise In People Improperly Using Disinfectants

Donald Trump said on Monday that he takes no responsibility for the sudden spike in Americans who have improperly used disinfectants, just days after his controversial statements that speculated about whether this could be a treatment for coronavirus.

As CNN reported, Trump was asked at Monday’s White House press briefing why he thought there might have been a spike in calls to poison control and reports of people improperly using disinfectants.

“I can’t imagine why,” he replied.

When asked if he took any responsibility for the rise in cases, Trump replied, “No, I don’t.”

Trump had already walked back the controversial remarks after they prompted strong pushback from medical experts who warned that it could be dangerous or potential fatal for people to either inject or ingest disinfectants. One day after the comments, Trump claimed that he was only being sarcastic to see how reporters would react to him.

“I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters just like you, just to see what would happen,” Trump said, via NBC News. “I was asking a sarcastic and a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside. But it does kill it and it would kill it on the hands, and it would make things much better.”

But many said that Trump did not appear to be presenting the information sarcastically, and called on Trump to issue a statement taking back the comments and warning Americans not to follow the advice. Trump did retweet an advisement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that stressed people only to use disinfectants by their instructions.

The remarks were also defended by some members of the administration, including top medical expert Dr. Deborah Birx, who explained that Trump was simply talking through new information that he had just learned and didn’t intend for it to be medical advice. Birx appeared to grow more frustrated when speaking on Sunday, saying it bothered her that the remarks were still in the news cycle and taking attention away from more important information that Americans needed to know about the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump drew some criticism for saying he did not take responsibility for the comments, especially after evidence indicating that some Americans may have followed his advice. As The Inquisitr reported, a number of cities and states reported a sudden rise in patients seeking advice from poison control after having ingested household cleaning supplies.