Carmen Electra Shares Sexy Throwback With Dennis Rodman: ‘She’s A Real Rough Ryder’

Carmen Electra took to Instagram to share a sexy throwback picture of herself and former NBA star Dennis Rodman complete with a suggestive quote from an Instagrammer with the screen name, salo98carde. The TV personality’s followers adored the classic look. The quotation is actually a lyric from Young Boy’s song “Never Broke Again.”

In the image, Electra wore a hot pink tank-style cropped top with a plunging neckline. The garment revealed a vast expanse of her ample cleavage, and behind her, Rodman, who wore a do-rag and a black and blue patterned top, made no bones about staring over her shoulder at her chest. One of the model’s hands was wrapped behind the former Chicago Bulls player’s head. On the bottom, the former MTV host wore a matching mini skirt with a small slit that showed off her toned thighs. Rodman had his hand wrapped around Electtra’s bare midsection, and she had hers placed on top of his, so only small peeks of her bare skin were visible.

Electra’s brown and blond hair hung in curls over both shoulders from a center part. She had on light eyeshadow with heavy black eyeliner and mascara. Blush accented her cheeks, and a nude lip color filled out her generous pout. She accessorized with a sparkly silver choker that wrapped around her neck and a bracelet around her wrist.

Instagram user’s appreciated the blast from the past, and nearly 7,500 hit the “like” button in under an hour. Plus, over 200 took the time to leave a comment, with several appreciating the nostalgic look from their youths.

“I remember you back in the golden 90s. I see you are like fine wine. You get better with age. Enjoy your memories because they are priceless!!” gushed one devotee of the former Playboy model.

“I always thought both of you truly loved each other, and maybe one day you’ll get back together,” a second devotee wrote, including several different heart emoji and Electra replied, wishing the former NBA player well.

“We were very passionate. It’s been a long time and we are living different lives, but no matter what we went through I wish him well.”

“You look exactly the same now as you did back then!! Whatever your secret is, you need to bottle and sell it!” gushed a third fan.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Electra shared some intimate details about her sex life with Rodman, including the due doing the deed at the Bulls practice facility. Their prior romance has made headlines recently due to ESPN’s The Last Dance.