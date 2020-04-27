Natalie Roser Shows Off Incredible Figure In A Red-Hot Swimsuit As She Returns To Work

Natalie Roser has returned to work after the COVID-19 lockdown and she is showing some of the results with her 1.2 million Instagram fans. On Monday, April 27, the Australian model posted a series of snapshots of herself clad in a sexy swimsuit that showcased her incredible physique.

The photos showed Roser standing in the shallow waters of the ocean in Sydney, Australia, as revealed by the geotag. For the first, she stood facing the camera with her legs shoulder-width apart. The second saw her in a similar stance, though she took both of her arms to her head, in a powerful pose. The third captured her touching the sides of her body as she tilted her head back a bit. Finally, the last one was an image of Roser with her back to the camera, showing off her pert booty.

Roser rocked a monokini in a bright red shade. The top boasted thick straps and a low neckline that teased a bit of her cleavage. The suit had a large cut-out in the middle, which exposed Roser’s incredible abs and slim waist. The bottom featured high-cut legs that bared her hips and helped to elongate her legs. She didn’t reveal the brand of her swimsuit.

In the caption, Roser said that she went back to work today.

Within the first two hours, the post has garnered more than 9,400 likes and over 130 comments, as of the time of this writing. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to praise Roser’s modeling skills and beauty.

“Really nice!” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a string of fire emoji.

“Like a mermaid,” replied another fan, including a mermaid, a flower, a red heart and an emoji blowing a heart kiss at the end of the comment.

“Stunning gorgeous beautiful,” a third user chimed in, following the words with a cat with heart eyes, a grinning face wearing sunglasses, a heart-eyes emoji, a face blowing a heart kiss and a red heart.

“Truly amazing,” added another one, topping the reply with a red rose emoji.

Roser recently shared another snapshot to her Instagram feed in which she rocked a red dress, as The Inquisitr has written. She wore a tight mini dress that clung to her body, outlining her curves. It included spaghetti straps placed over her shoulders and a halter neckline. Roser was doing laundry, she explained in the caption, as she struck different poses in front of a large white sheet. The post received over 18,000 likes and more than 260 comments.