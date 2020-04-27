Brazilian Fitness Model Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Curves In Tropical Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima kicked off the week on the right foot, as she showed her 3.9 million Instagram fans with her most recent update on Monday, April 27. The Brazilian fitness model took to the popular app to post a three-photo slideshow of herself in a skimpy bikini that did her curves nothing but favors.

The photos captured Lima standing in front of a window with the blinds down. In the first show, she faced the window and popped her booty back while looking over her shoulder at the camera. The second showed her facing the camera as she stood with one leg in front of the other. For the third, she turned around completely, giving the onlooker a full view of her backside.

Lima wore a two-piece bathing suit boasting a deep green tropical print depicting plants and flowers. The triangle top had spaghetti straps in black. The bodice was small and pushed against her chest, helping to accentuate her buxom torso.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching bottoms. The suit had a thong bottom that bared her toned derriere. The swimsuit was from her brand, Brukinis Brazilian Bikinis.

In her caption, she asked if her fans were looking forward to being able to venture outside again after the COVID-19 lockdown. She added that she misses the beach.

Within the first two hours, the photos have attracted more than 72,500 likes and over 880 comments, proving to have been an immediate success. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise her outfit and rave about her killer body.

“Wowwww so pretty,” one user raved, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Absolutely stunning love!!!” chimed in another fan, following the message with a long string of emoji depicting hot faces, heart-eyes emoji, fire, kiss marks, a red heart and an OK hand sign.

“The bikini looks amazing on u,” a third one replied, including a series of fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“My god those mad curves, that pretty face,” added another user, topping the reply with an upside-down smiley and a blue heart emoji.

