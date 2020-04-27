Anna Nystrom Stuns In Short & Tight Purple Dress On Instagram

Swedish model Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.6 million Instagram followers with her latest update, where she showcased her killer figure in a short purple dress.

Anna tagged the photo at home in Sweden, where she has been spending most of her time in quarantine. The image was taken in the reflection of a large brass mirror that was hung in front of her. It captured her holding up her cell phone while staring ahead with a sultry gaze. She looked smoking hot in a tight purple dress that did a great job of showing off her muscular figure.

The number boasted a unique, ruched seam that ran along the front of the garment while featuring capped sleeves that left her arms bare. It’s “V” neckline fell incredibly low across her voluptuous chest and flaunted ample cleavage for the camera. The garment was tight on every single inch of her figure, accentuating her flat midsection and hourglass curves.

The dangerously high cut hit at Nystrom’s upper thighs, exposing both of her muscular stems in their entirety. The piece was constructed of a gorgeous, deep purple fabric that popped perfectly against Nystrom’s fair complexion. She opted to keep things simple in terms of accessories, wearing only a small pair of necklaces — one of which fell to the top of her chest.

Nystrom wore her long, blond tresses down with a deep side part that fell over both of her shoulders and at her back in beachy waves. As for glam, she was done up in a full application of makeup that focused a lot of attention on her big eyes. She wore defined brows and smoky liner on the tops and bottoms of her lids. Nystrom added a few brushes of mascara to elongate her lashes while she contoured her face with a bronze pallet. The model added a dab of a matte lipstick to her pout — which has become a staple in her makeup application.

She kept things simple on the caption, adding only a purple heart emoji to match her dress. Fans have been loving the new update so far, and it’s earned Nystrom over 95,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments in just five hours.

“Mirror, mirror…you’re absolutely beautiful and gorgeous!” one follower gushed, adding a flame and crown emoji to the end of their comment.

“You look so pretty!” a second social media user complimented.

“Absolutely beautiful. I am a huge fan of yours. Cheers from sunny North Carolina,” one more wrote alongside several heart emoji.