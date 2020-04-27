‘Glee’ Star Lea Michele Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Lea Michele is pregnant is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich.

On Monday, People Magazine reported that a source confirmed the pregnancy exclusively to them.

“They’ve always wanted to be parents,” said the source.

Although Michele and her husband have yet to comment, E! News also reported that they had a source who also confirmed the pregnancy news.

Fans were thrilled to learn that Michele and Reich would be parents. Twitter users left messages for the actress expressing their joy and wishing the couple well.

“Congrats. i love u so much and i wish u all the happiness in the world u deserve it ahhh im so excited for u,” one fan wrote with a bunch of crying emojis.

“Congrats to them! wonderful news!,” wrote another user, followed by a heart and baby emoji.

She has not posted a photo of her full body on her social media profiles since April 4, so there isn’t any visual proof as to whether or not she is showing.

In the last full body photo, Michele stood in front of a mirror wearing a baggy blue tie-dye sweatshirt. Her caption didn’t mention anything regarding pregnancy, but instead promoted “staying home and staying active.”

Michele has said in the past that she could “100 percent” see herself as a mom one day.

“I come from a very large Italian family, so that’s very important to me,” she told Us Weekly. However, the 33 year-old was concerned that becoming pregnant would disrupt her career.

The actress said that she played a lot of roles that were under the age of 21 and wanted to be able to “push that” as long as she could.

However, her mood seemed to have changed when she chatted with Ryan Seacrest in October 2019. During the On-Air With Ryan Seacrest interview, she discussed her future children’s Halloween costumes.

“Oh, then they’re going to be like the cutest thing ever… Everything cute and adorable I want that for sure,” she said.

The exciting baby news comes one year after the couple got married in Northern California is March 2019. The pair began dating in 2017 and Reich proposed in April 2018. Michele confirmed their engagement news by posting a photo of her hand with the four-carat ring and a caption that simply said, “Yes,” with a ring emoji.

After her wedding, Michele posted a ton of photos to her Instagram — so we will just have to wait and see what she will post to announce her pregnancy herself! Congratulations to the happy couple.