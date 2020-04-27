‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday’s Classic Episode: Katherine’s Bombshell Intervention

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, April 28 tease a classic episode featuring an intervention for Katherine Chancellor. Plus, Daniel is rocked when he learns the truth about his biological father.

Bryton James, who portrays Devon Winters Hamilton on the show, introduces the flashback, which originally aired on July 5, 2004. The entire week focuses on the theme of Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper).

As the show begins, Katherine stages her own intervention in the classic moment from Genoa City, according to SheKnows Soaps. In a stunning twist, though, Katherine declares that she has no intention of getting sober, which surprises her guests, including Jill (Jess Walton), Lauren (Tracey Bregman), and Brock (Beau Kazer). It’s quite shocking to those who’ve gathered to attempt to get Kay to see the error of her ways to see her toasting them. Brock is absolutely disappointed that his mother continues to make the same mistakes over and over again, and he reveals that she’s broken his heart. Everybody gathered to try to help Mrs. C save her life, and instead, she essentially mocks them by indulging in her alcoholism.

These moments came during the brief time that Katherine and Jill believed they might be mother and daughter, and Jill feels extreme sadness that Kay would rather drink than spend time bonding with each other. Katherine’s grandchildren are also upset by her behavior. This moment represents Katherine at the best of her worst. She always pushed everybody’s buttons and caused plenty of stress for those who cared about her.

Meanwhile, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) learns that Danny (Michael Damian) is not his biological father, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has plenty of explaining to do with her incredibly upset son. Ultimately, Phyllis tries to explain the whole sad story to her hurting son. She admits that she got pregnant, and Daniel’s father didn’t want a baby. Shortly after that, Phyllis slept with Daniel, and she lied the baby was his. Despite all that happened, Phyllis hopes that she can have a relationship with the child she birthed when she was young. Daniel doesn’t know for sure what he wants, though.

Phyllis also lets her son know that both Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Danny knew the truth of Daniel’s biological father and chose to keep the fact from him, which leaves the young man heartbroken. Although Danny hopes to continue being a father to Daniel, the younger man is enraged and never wants to have a relationship with him again.

These days, Phyllis’s son is not often mentioned in current storylines, and she interacts mostly with her daughter Summer (Hunter King) with few other long-term family connections in Genoa City.